BELOIT—The Aug. 9 primary election in Wisconsin is approaching and early voting will begin in about three weeks, as the City of Beloit prepares for voters.
In-person absentee voting will take place 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. weekdays July 26 to Aug. 4 and from 8:30 a.m.—5 p.m. on Aug. 5, according to a news release from the City of Beloit. Absentee voting will take place on the second floor of City Hall in the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.
The city also is combining polling places for the primary election. Voters in wards 1—6 and 24—26 who live on the west side of the Rock River will vote at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St. Voters in wards 12—20 and 27 who live on the east side of the Rock River will join voters in wards 21—23 and 28—30 to vote at Central christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road.
The City Council combined polling places due to the low expected voter turn-out for this primary election.
Voters can confirm which ward they live in at the website myvote.wi.gov. Ward numbers and regular polling locations may have changed due to redistricting.
Individuals can register to vote and cast an absentee ballot by mail.
The deadline to register by mail or online is July 20.
The deadline to register at City Hall is 5 p.m. Aug. 5 (you can still register at the polls).
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Aug. 4.
The deadline for absentee ballots to be in the clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Aug. 9 (this does not mean postmarked or in the mail—it means in the clerk’s office).
If you received a ballot via the mail, you must return the witness ballot via the U.S. Postal Service or directly to the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office on the second floor at City Hall. Do not place the ballot in any City Hall drop boxes—this may result in the ballot not being counted.
Any voters with questions about polling places or voter registration status can call the Beloit City Clerk’s office at 608-364-6680 or email to Grangerm@beloitwi.gov.