Many voters already are requesting mail-in absentee ballots for the Aug. 9 primary election and in-person absentee voting will begin July 26.
That means many voters will want to know a little bit about the candidates and the offices they will be running for before casting their votes.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said registered voters could start requesting mail-in absentee ballots on June 23. They have until Aug. 4 to mail in their completed ballots. However, Tollefson urged voters not to wait too long before requesting a mail-in absentee ballot. She recommended getting ballots and mailing them in at least a week before the election. That way there is plenty of time for the ballot to reach its intended destination in case there are any problems with delivery.
Only registered voters can request a mail-in absentee ballot and they must comply with photo ID requirements. Mail-in absentee ballots can be requested online through the website https://myvote.wi.gov, by mail, email or fax or in person at the office of city clerk or village clerk. Applications for mail-in ballots must be submitted by 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the election, which would be Aug. 4, but Tollefson recommends not waiting that long to apply for a ballot.
Tollefson also cautioned voters that in the primary election, voters can only vote for candidates in one party. They cannot vote for Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and Constitution Party candidates on one ballot. If they vote for candidates in more than one party in the primary election, their ballots will not count.
Absentee in-person voting begins July 26 and runs through Aug. 4. Beloit residents can vote absentee in-person in the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office on the second floor of Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. from 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8:30 a.m.—5 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Some important deadlines to consider are as follows:
- Deadline to register by mail or online is July 20.
- Deadline to register at City Hall is 5 p.m. Aug. 5. You can still register at the polls.
- Deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Aug. 4.
- Deadline for absentee ballots to be in the clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Aug. 9. This does not mean postmarked or in the mail. The ballot must physically be in the clerk’s office.
On election day Aug. 9, polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m.