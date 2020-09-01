TOWN OF BELOIT—About a third of students in the Beloit Turner School District are learning from home as the fall semester begins with in-person instruction in phases, starting this week.
The district also is enforcing a strict no visitors policy in all four school buildings, except for rare cases in which parents must stop by due to medical related issues, Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said.
As of Monday, a total of 1,052 Turner students—or just over 66%—were recorded as planning to return for in-person instruction this fall. The remaining 535 students—more than 33%—were scheduled to continue with virtual learning from home.
At Powers Elementary School, which serves Pre-K through second grade, 284 students, or almost 70% of enrolled children, are returning for in-person learning. Meanwhile, the other 126 students, more than 30%, will tune in virtually from home.
Early childhood and 4K students returned to Powers on Tuesday. Kindergartners begin school today. First graders start classes on Thursday, followed by second graders on Friday.
Townview Elementary School, which houses grades three through five, has recorded 209 students, around 60%, for in-person classes. The other 137 students, more than 39%, are slated for virtual learning.
At Townview, third graders began classes on Tuesday. Fourth graders start instruction today, and fifth grade students will return Thursday.
Turner Middle School is expected to have 258 students, about 71%, return for in-person instruction. The other 104 students, nearly 29%, will learn online.
All middle school students started the year Tuesday with virtual learning. Sixth graders return for in-person lessons starting Sept. 8, followed by seventh graders on Sept. 9 and eighth grade on Sept. 10.
About 64% of pupils at Beloit Turner High School, or 301 students, plan to return for in-person classes. The other 168 students, roughly 36%, will stay at home for distance learning.
High school students also kicked off the school year Tuesday with virtual instruction, until in-person classes resume in a staggered schedule.
Freshman students can return on Sept. 8. Sophomores will come back to school on Sept. 14. Juniors start in-person lessons on Sept. 21. Seniors then begin in-person instruction on Sept. 28.
Families in the Beloit Turner School District have been given the option of whether they wish to send their students back to school grounds for in-person classes or keep them home for online instruction.
Turner students returning for in-person classes in the district are beginning lessons on the same dates that their peers are starting virtual instruction.