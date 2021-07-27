BELOIT – ABC Supply Stadium in downtown Beloit at the banks of the Rock River will help draw hundreds of thousands of more people to Beloit and South Beloit each year, officials say, as the state-of-the-art facility prepares for opening day next week.
Construction on the 3,500-person capacity stadium took just 13 months, finishing five months ahead of schedule amidst a global pandemic and constant changes in the Minor League Baseball world, from a new professional baseball agreement to the Beloit Snappers surviving contraction from the minor leagues.
Snappers owner Quint Studer said the project was “another step for the state line in creating a great place for people to live, work and play.”
“The fact the stadium was built with private dollars and with its brick structure is built to last is symbolic of the never give up character of the community,” Studer added.
The privately-funded stadium offers a 360-degree walk-able concourse, two party decks, a 40”x40” high-definition videoboard, grass berm, and a downtown centerfield entrance to the ballpark. The stadium will also offer new food and beverage offerings along with a playground and games area for children. A right field party deck and outfield group areas will also accommodate fans.
The stadium was funded largely in-part by local businesswoman Diane Hendricks, with ABC Supply securing the naming rights for the stadium.
“We are really excited,” said ABC Supply Director of Marketing and National Business Development Rich Thompson. “It’s hard to believe it’s in downtown Beloit when you go past it. We couldn’t be more proud to have our name on it. It’s special for us.”
But the stadium won’t just host America’s Pastime. With an indoor suite-level ballroom and artificial turf, the stadium will see concerts, youth sports and other community events in offseason.
“This is something that’s open to the entire community,” said Riverbend Stadium Authority Representative John Gackstatter. “I think through all the challenges, what echoes most is how strong Beloit is and that we have the ability to persist, adapt and persevere.”
Beloit City Council President Clinton Anderson said the stadium would be a “community asset” for Beloit.
“This is a community asset and the City deeply appreciates all stakeholders involved to see this project through. We also appreciate the efforts by the many employees who are working tirelessly to get the stadium ready in time for opening day on August 3rd," Anderson said.
Officials also believe the stadium project could spark additional development around the stadium in Beloit and South Beloit.
“The ABC Supply Stadium exponentially strengthens the vibrancy of downtown Beloit,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “Baseball and other fun family events are here because of the generosity of Diane Hendricks and other major donors who made this possible.”
The Snappers will open the stadium on Aug. 3 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for the start of a six-game home series through Aug. 8.