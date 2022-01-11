Pictured is the ice rink at ABC Supply Stadium that will be open for public skating starting this weekend in Beloit. The unique outdoor recreation opportunity marks the first phase of non-baseball related events to be held at the new downtown stadium.
Grab your skates and make your way to The Rink at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit for a unique outdoor experience as the Sky Carp start on the first phase of offering events outside of baseball season.
Residents must bring their own skates and the rink will open at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The rink will also be open on Saturday for a one-time only free skate as part of Sky Carp Fest, according to Entertainment Vice President Maria Valentyn. Sky Carp Fest runs from 2—4 p.m., and will feature a Question and Answer session with members of the Miami Marlins, a bounce houses for kids, new food samplings, stadium tours and more.
“We’re really excited about it and it’s been a labor of love,” Valentyn said. “We are really looking forward to getting people on the ice and we’ve had an unbelievable amount of engagement. How cool is it that you get to skate in the outfield under the lights?
The rink was initially expected to open last week but inclement weather forced the opening to be pushed back, Valentyn said.
Following this weekend, the rink will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout January and February. On Fridays the rink will be open from 6- 9:30 p.m. On Saturdays it will be open from 2—5:30 p.m. On Sundays it will be open from 1—4 p.m. Beverages will be available for purchase.
Each day is broken out into three open-skate sessions, each lasting one hour.
Guests must select their preferred date and one-hour time slot, when purchasing a ticket to skate. Tickets are $6 plus a processing fee, and children age 2 and under can skate for free. No skate rentals are available.
“We are so excited to welcome fans to ABC Supply Stadium for this truly unique experience. I can’t wait to watch families and friends skate on the outfield under the lights,” said Gracey McDonald, Events Manager for the Beloit Sky Carp. “This is just another example of our commitment to serving as a community gathering space for Beloit and the greater Stateline area.”
The rink also marks the first part of the stadium hosting events outside of baseball season, with Valentyn adding the events schedule for this year was currently under development with exciting details to be released in the coming months for non-baseball related events.
“We want the stadium to be a gathering place for the community,” Valentyn said.