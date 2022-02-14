Brittany Andrews of Beloit and her daughters Oakley Larson, 1, and Sydney Andrews, 14, check out the new ABC Supply Stadium on opening day in Aug. 3, 2021. Corporate Contractors Inc. has been honored for its work in constructing the stadium in 13 months. Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin has named the stadium the Project of the Year.
BELOIT—Corporate Contractors Inc. (CCI), of Beloit has been honored with the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Project of the Year Award for the ABC Supply Stadium project in downtown Beloit.
Ranked highest by a panel of 22 judges, the Project of the Year Award recognizes the innovation, quality, and superior performance of the project team.
CCI also received additional Gold Project of Distinction awards from the organization for ABC Supply Stadium as well as their work constructing The Lincoln Academy, a state-of-the-art K4-12 tuition-free public charter school also located in Beloit.
“We are thrilled and humbled to have earned the incredible Project of the Year award for ABC Supply Stadium,” said Mark Hartwig, CCI project manager. “Our entire build team was dedicated to this project day and night for over a year, and it is incredible to see the results of that hard work.”
Designed by Jones Petrie Rafinski (JPR), the three-level, 67,000-square-foot stadium and event center is home to the Beloit Sky Carp baseball team, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The construction of the stadium was completed in 13 months and is recognized as the only stadium in the nation to meet all current Major League Baseball facility requirements.
Other noteworthy features of ABC Supply Stadium include:
- 360-degree open concourse.
- 40 foot tall high-definition video board.
- Goose Island Bar, a party deck that accommodates groups of 25+ people.
- Beloit Health System Club Level, an upper-level suite space for up to 300.
- Coors Chill Zone, a group picnic area for 25+ people.
The Beloit Sky Carp will host their first 2022 home game at ABC Supply Stadium on April 12.
Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI) is a leading general contracting firm in southern Wisconsin. For more than four decades, CCI has offered clients unique insights and valued construction solutions on a vast number of projects of all types, sizes, and complexities. With project experience in industrial, commercial, education, multi-family, hospitality, healthcare, and more the CCI team is passionate about providing thoughtful construction services. Learn more by visiting cciwi.com.
Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) is a national construction industry trade association that represents more than 21,000 members.