BELOIT—ABC Supply Company is pledging a multimillion-dollar commitment to two nonprofit organizations that are focused on changing lives every day.
Organizations to benefit from the commitment are Make-A-Wish®, which grants life-changing wishes for children diagnosed with critical illnesses, and Homes For Our Troops, an organization that has built and donated over 295 specially adapted homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans.
ABC Supply announced these corporate commitments at its national Managers’ Meeting earlier this year in Chicago.
“ABC Supply is honored to contribute to the missions of these two incredible organizations,” said Mike Jost, chief operating officer. “One of our Core Values is American Pride, which is why we are so passionate about the work Homes For Our Troops is doing. We’re also dedicated to making dreams come true, so we wanted to become a Make-A-Wish Champion Sponsor.”
These two corporate donations are made possible by the hard work and success of ABC Supply’s more than 15,000 associates across the country. More information about the company’s Give Back efforts, including its support of “Military Makeover,” can be found on ABC Supply’s blog.
ABC Supply, headquartered in Beloit, is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing in the United States and one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors of select exterior and interior building products.
