BELOIT — With the recent passing of longtime youth theatre organizer Margaret “Marge” Austin, many students and adults who worked closely with her over the years recall a compassionate leader leaving behind a legacy of youth success.
Austin was co-founder of Kids Fun and Drama (KFAD).
“She was always just so proud. On opening night you could just see she enjoyed seeing what the kids were able to do on stage,” said current KFAD President Dawn Stadelman. “She was always marketing, always looking for kids, always connecting. She loved working with children.”
According to Austin’s obituary, she passed away on Thursday at the age of 84.
Austin was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1936 and later married Darrel Austin in 1956. She made salads at a Beef-a-Roo that the couple co-owned for five years, and she worked as a realtor in Beloit for 45 years.
The inspiration behind KFAD was born out of a decades-long friendship formed at First Congregational Church in Beloit.
Austin sang in the church choir alongside KFAD co-founder Cindy Bacon Hammer, who at the time was a music and theatre teacher in Rockford.
Every July, Hammer held three-week summer theatre camps with a kids play presented at the end of the camp. Austin wanted her own children to be involved, and they floated the idea of starting their very own organization in Beloit.
The first KFAD production in the fall of 1989 was a Thanksgiving themed play that Austin and Hammer wrote together.
Hammer said Austin believed strongly in providing a cultural enhancement in Beloit and investing in all children’s success and exposure to the arts.
“Marge was a woman of great vision. She really felt called to provide something,” Hammer said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anyone with that much energy.”
Stadelman said KFAD grew over the years thanks to Austin’s vision and involvement.
“It was really founded for her grandchildren originally. And it kind of just grew a life from there. It was really just her passion,” Stadelman said.
Stadelman recalled Austin was able to attend the Madagascar Junior production in the fall of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stadelman remembered when she first moved to Beloit, Austin was a welcoming influence and helped make the community feel like home.
KFAD Treasurer Rebecca Wick said Austin wore many hats by working as a realtor during the day and leading the organization at night.
Rebecca Wick recalled how Austin knew so many community members first-hand that she could pick up the phone, make some calls and get numerous families involved in any production and get a play off the ground.
All four of Rebecca Wick’s own children were involved in KFAD and have continued to be interested in music and art as they’ve grown up. She recalled Austin even had her own great-grandchildren involved in KFAD.
“I’ve said for many years that KFAD was one of the best kept secrets in Beloit,” Rebecca Wick said. “It was a really, really great program for us.”
Even while in hospice care, Rebecca Wick recalled Austin was assisting with planning her own celebration of life and had been actively involved in fundraising events in her final years.
She added that Austin was a humanitarian who cared deeply for children of all backgrounds and would even buy them food, clothes, coats or shoes as needed.
“Marge loved music and she brought that love to the kids. She just did amazing things with kids. Marge was a marvel to behold,” Rebecca Wick said. “She will be missed. She just was a go-getter.”
Rebecca’s daughter Emily Wick grew up being involved in KFAD, and she recalled Austin always wanted to see kids smiling and having fun.
Austin encouraged kids to learn all sorts of different music and hymns, including the national anthem and classical pieces. Emily Wick also remembers learning how to read music and use hand chimes.
Emily Wick said she was shy at first and had trouble getting on stage, but Austin helped her to learn, grow and gain confidence. This also inspired her to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and remain involved with KFAD as an adult.
“She would find ways to get people involved. She would make things happen because she was in touch with everybody,” Emily Wick said. “I think she would be proud to know that we’re still bringing arts to kids in the community.”
Elaine Hilmer, a KFAD board member who for many years has helped with costume designs, recalled Austin had a profound impact on many local youths over the years.
They met in the spring of 2000, and over the next 21 years she saw Austin bring out the best in kids as dozens of productions came to life.
Hilmer said she and Austin would occasionally spend entire days visiting fabric shops together.
“She was a one of a kind awesome person. She loved everybody,” Hilmer said. “It is definitely a life worth celebrating. She did not waste a day.”
Last fall, former student Autumn Lloyd reached out to many other students and community members and created a scrapbook album of photos, letters from community members and news articles.
That priceless gift meant a great deal to both of them.
Lloyd said she currently teaches music and remembers Austin was a positive influence in her life.
“I wanted her to know that she was special not only to me, but so many other kids in KFAD,” Lloyd said. “It was so precious. She was just so shocked that someone did this for her. KFAD’s one big happy family.”
Hammer is currently a pastor and will officiate Austin’s funeral service this weekend.
The obituary states that Austin liked black-colored purses, coats and cars and loved the musical arts. She enjoyed road trips or traveling with her family and spent some time recently at their lakeside cabin in Upper Michigan.
A funeral service is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St. Visitation will be from 9—10:15 a.m. Daley, Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium assisted the family.
The family also extended their thanks to staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Beloit Regional Hospice.
Donations to KFAD in honor of Austin’s life are being encouraged.