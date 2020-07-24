BELOIT — Artisan soap maker Tina Wagner finds inspiration for her passion right here in the Stateline Area and her love for nature in her craft.
With fine precision and an emphasis on the details, she’s been creating natural skin care products for over two decades as the owner of the Wildhaven Soap Company. In the late 90s, Wagner said she had enough of dry skin and had bad experiences with store-bought soaps.
“I love the creative end of it,” Wagner said. “I start with an inspiration, then start thinking about the best scent to present it, and the colors and design. Some of my inspiration has been local—I love kayaking Turtle Creek, I think Beckman Mill is a jewel. The second thing I love about doing soap is the interaction with customers. I have the absolute best customers.”
Soaps made by Wagner are all natural and vegan friendly, using no animal products. Most of the soaps are at least 50% based in olive oil and include a wide range of essential oils, minerals and herbs.
She approaches the soap making process with scientific precision and after decades of experience knows exactly which essential oils are more cleansing; more conditioning or might offer more lather.
After settling on a design, Wagner decides on what types of clays or herbs might be added to a given bar.
“What I’m looking for all depends on how I want the final product to turn out. It’s like baking—do you want the brownie to be cake-like or dense and chewy, do you want nuts and chocolate chips in it, or plain, or do you want to get fancy and swirl in some caramel? That determines ratios.”
From there she can add designs or swirls and more into the hardening bars of soap.
She said her favorite thing about the production process is making the soaps and then later the customer interactions.
“It’s exciting to see how it turned out,” Wagner said. “It’s rewarding to find out that it turned out as cool as you imagined.”
In the time of a pandemic, Wagner said her soaps help offset dry skin issues caused by repeated hand-washing and the use of hand sanitizer.
“They’re conditioning,” Wagner said. “It’s more soothing but still does the job of removing soap and germs.”
With COVID-19, Wagner isn’t at the Beloit Farmers Market this year, but she says the soap maker community is “super supportive of one another.”
“We often refer customers to one of the other soapers if they’re looking for something we don’t make. “I’ve also been a part of the Handcrafted Soap and Cosmetic Guild for many years—that’s an amazing organization for keeping the standards of soap making high and sharing information. They have a wonderful support system.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.