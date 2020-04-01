BELOIT—One Robinson Elementary School teacher is calling on the community to sew fabric masks to protect healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers.
“Pull out your machines,” said Millicent Bryant Wilson. “It’s able-bodied sewers’ responsibility to help their neighbors.”
Bryant Wilson said the masks help others be safer.
“I’m humbled to use my spring break to figure out how to make these masks the right way,” she said. “This pandemic can bring out the best and worst in people. I’ve been so happy to see people choosing to do the best. Socially distance yourself, and get to somewhere with some fabric. We have to take care of each other at this time. That’s what it’s going to take to get us through.”
On Monday, Bryant Wilson was meeting with a special friend, Elaine Hilmer, at JOANN Fabric and Craft store in Beloit to pick up mask-making sewing kits. Bryant Wilson, who described herself as an “OK” sewer, said she enlisted Hilmer for more expertise. Hilmer, who runs her own sewing business making everything from Kids Fun & Drama costumes to bridal gowns, was expected to sew hundreds of them for the cause.
Bryant Wilson said her daughter Kira Wilson, 24, is a nurse who works with the elderly. With mom worrying about her daughter, it made Bryant Wilson think about other parents trying to keep their children safe.
JOANN Fabric and Craft store manager Nikki Atterberry said the store has been giving away some free mask sewing kits while supplies last. JOANN’s has a goal of getting 100 million masks donated nationwide. The store’s website, https://www.joann.com, features instructions on how to make the masks. Atterberry said the store has been busy with people flocking for fabric and the kits. Each kit can make 10-12 masks.
JOANN’s has a donation box set up where people can donate the masks once completed. United Way volunteers pick-up the masks, sanitize and deliver them according to the requests the organization has received.
Jen White, a member of the United Way Blackhawk Region Board of Directors, has been leading the effort to organize local volunteers to provide homemade, protective masks for nonprofit agencies and “essential” workers, according to United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny.
Fanning-Penny said the fabric masks are cotton and reusable.
“We’ve learned the Centers for Disease Control is considering recommendations that everyone wear masks, so that could further increase demand. As of now, we have 30 sewers working on this and other volunteers for laundering and delivery,” she said.
Fanning-Penny said the list of recipient organizations is growing and includes: Caravilla, Cedar Crest, Community Action, ECHO, Edgerton Care Center, Gifts Shelter, HealthNet, House of Mercy, Mercy Hospice and Janesville City Hall for poll workers.
“We consider the project or requests open to all ‘essential’ workers. If it’s a private entity, we are asking for a United Way donation of $3 so that we can either buy supplies or proceed it to United Way’s COVID-19 Action Fund. Obviously, this is all working on a first-come-first-served basis, and we cannot provide any guarantees,” Fanning-Penny said.
Homemade masks delivered thus far include 300 on Friday, 200 on Monday and 100 on Tuesday, Fanning-Penny said.
“It’s wonderful fabric stores are open to assist us to help,” Bryant Wilson added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.