BELOIT — The disappearance of one of Beloit’s earliest settlers remains a mystery.
But long after his departure, curiosity about Joseph Thibault and his descendants remains.
Recently, a connection was made to one of those descendants, thanks to Therese Oldenburg, Nature at the Confluence Executive Director, and Laura Eagle Boy of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Oldenburg has a passion for history and genealogy and was curious about the rest of the story concerning the early settler and his kin and she has done extensive research on the Native Americans who lived in the area at that time.
“When I began to learn some of their names, it came to life for me,” she said.
Nearly 700 members of the Ho-Chunk tribe inhabited the Ke Chunk Village they had formed near the confluence of the Rock River and Turtle Creek from about 1822-1832, which was about the time Thibault would have been working the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong area.
The era of the 1830s became a tumultuous time, however, for the Ho Chunk, who were involved with the Black Hawk War of 1832. After the war, the U.S. government removed most of the tribe to Iowa, South Dakota, Missouri and Minnesota.
Thibault, a French Canadian, built a cabin near the confluence of the Rock River and Turtle Creek after the Black Hawk War and near the former Ke Chunk Village in about the fall of 1835, Oldenburg said.
A fur trader and trapper, he worked for the American Fur Co. As such, he dealt with the Native Americans and had a positive relationship with them, according to the book, “Pioneer Beloit,” compiled by the late Judge Arthur L. Luebke of Beloit.
Thibault was considered honest and reliable, but also had bouts of drunkenness and would become violent, according to accounts in Luebke’s book.
Thibault also had two Native American wives—one older and one younger—and four children, Oldenburg said.
Thibault and family moved to the Lake Koshkonong area in about 1837 and he disappeared in about 1838-1839. One speculation is that his family murdered him, Oldenburg said.
Although Thibault disappeared, she was convinced there was still much more to the family left behind.
“I still felt the women’s story had to be told. What happened to the women and the children in the family? Did they move on? Records pick up again in Nebraska where there is a reservation,” she said.
Consequently, she began researching and looking online for information on descendants.
“So many people died, but some also made it to Nebraska. Some of Thibault’s family came back and some scattered all over,” Oldenburg found.
Then, about three weeks ago, Oldenburg and Eagle Boy connected via Facebook.
“I was through the roof; ancestry is my love,” Eagle Boy said during a phone interview.
Eagle Boy, 44, said she has been compiling genealogy research for about 18 years.
What she found is: “I am the fourth great granddaughter of Joseph Thibault,” she said.
She is connected to him through his oldest son, Frank (Francis), and a wife of his.
But generations and decades later, Eagle Boy said her background also includes connections to several tribes, including Winnebago, Hidatsa and Sioux.
“I was raised Sioux,” she said.
Eagle Boy was raised by her maternal grandmother and grew up on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation near Fort Peck, Montana.
“We lived on the edge of town. We ran wild and swam,” she said.
Also raised with aunts, she was told many stories of the family.
Eagle Boy’s father came from Nebraska and the family would travel there to visit two or three times a year, she said.
In 1998, she moved to Albuquerque. She has a son, Grayhorse Eagle Boy, who is a senior at Volcano Vista High School presently studying virtually because of COVID-19.
Laura Eagle Boy continues to do ancestry research for others and for herself and to connect to Oldenburg.
Recently, the two women also were enthused by a recent development concerning Thibault’s flintlock rifle. Kept at the Milton Historical Society, Oldenburg contacted Milton and the Beloit Historical Society and it appears the rifle may be loaned and on display for the public in the future at the BHS, Oldenburg said.
Eagle Boy remains determined to connect the past to the present and the future.
‘I’m doing this for my son so he knows where he came from but also so he knows there is a wider world out there,” she said.
When asked if she might visit Beloit some day she said: “I would love to come to Beloit.”
However, with Covid19 conditions, a visit will have to wait a while, she acknowledged.
Oldenburg continues to tell the historic stories of the land and the people of the area with programs held at Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit.