BELOIT — Those at the Beloit Department of Public Works said Monday’s snow wouldn’t stick around for long, which is fine with some area golf courses that are set to open soon.
Krueger-Haskell Golf Course, 1611 Hackett St., is set to open Monday, March 22, weather permitting.
The Beloit Club golf course, 2327 S Riverside Drive, has a tentative opening date of Friday, March, 26, weather permitting, according to golf club manager Linda Kamppi.
Glen Erin Golf Club, 9134, 1417 W Airport Road, Janesville, has not set an opening date yet, according to staff.
Beloit saw 2.1 inches of snow on Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Milwaukee/Sullivan station. In the Rockford area, a similar amount was reported as the NWS Chicago station reported 2 inches fell on Monday.
Director of Parks & Recreation Mark Edwards said the Krueger-Haskell golf course is expected to open Monday, weather permitting. Edwards said the grounds are in good shape and staff in the process of getting in the new electric golf carts.
“There is still some snow on the greens, but it’s supposed to warm up this week so we are hoping the rest of that snow will melt and the golf course will open up a week from today,” Edwards said on Monday morning.
By Tuesday morning, City of Beloit Golf and Horticultural Supervisor Mark Young said crews were getting equipment ready and serviced for once the light snow had melted.
“Once the snow is gone we will start cleaning up all the sticks and debris off the course and get the flag sticks out and tee markers,” Young said.
Because the deep snow provided insulation and ground cover, there is little frost underneath resulting in a strong turf.
“The ground is good. The greens are a little soft, but will firm up pretty quick,” Young said.
The clubhouse will open when the course opens, with Putter’s Pub opening on April 1. The club house will be sporting its new bar stools and additional cherry wood along its beams.
Staff are expecting a big day for golfers on Monday if the weather cooperates.
“If it’s a nice day, we would probably have 70-80 out on the first day,” Young said.
Meanwhile, other city staff have been working on cleaning up the parks for people to enjoy as the weather warms up, Edwards added.
On Monday, Beloit Department of Public Works Streets Supervisor Bruce Slagoski reminded drivers to be careful in light of the light slushy snow.
“Use your winter driving skills,” Slagoski said.
Slagoski said he expects the snow clears up fast. However, he said there could be another snowfall in early to mid April. When snow begins late in the season, in his personal experience he’s noticed there’s usually a few late snow showers.
“I’ve seen it as late as mid April a few times,” he said.
For now, sunny skies are on the way.
Wednesday will see high temperatures in the mid 40s with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph. Lows Wednesday night will be in the lower 30s with a 4% chance of light rain.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain, possibly mixed with snow in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Thursday night, lows will be in the upper 20s.
High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 40s and lows Friday night will be in the mid 20s. Saturday’s highs will be in the lower 50s and lows Saturday night will be in the 30s.
High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Sunday. Lows Sunday night will be in the low 40s.