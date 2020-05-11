South Bend, Indiana and Beloit, Wisconsin have a lot in common. Both are college towns, both have significant minority populations, and both were manufacturing centers that suffered declines and are bouncing back.
Both also are home to interesting historical sites such as the Studebaker National Museum and Beckman Mill. Those two sites also have something in common, Andy Beckman is archivist for the Studebaker museum and is the grandson of Charlie Beckman.
“Grandpa bought a 1928 Studebaker Commander right after World War II,” Andy Beckman explains, and the Beckmans were a Studebaker family from then on.
So it was a fortunate coincidence when the job at the Studebaker museum came up, he says, a job which he has held for some twenty years. After receiving his degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay he worked for the Sheboygan County Historical Society and at the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Wade House near Greenbush, Wis. The position in South Bend was a step up from his earlier work and such a natural fit he didn’t hesitate to take it.
His duties include overseeing the museum’s vast collection of vehicles, documents, and photographs as well as planning the displays and special events. He also stays in touch with the numerous Studebaker clubs around the world and looks for opportunities to add to the museum’s collections.
One of the highlights of his career at the Studebaker Museum was the chance to give Jay Leno, one of America’s most famous car guys, a tour.
“Mr. Leno was in town to do a show at the Morris Performing Arts Center,” Beckman explains. “It was quite an honor to show him around, and he seemed quite impressed with the Museum.”
Studebaker had a roughly one hundred year history in South Bend, the first half building horse-drawn wagons and carriages and the second half building cars. In the 19th century Studebaker was one of the country’s leading manufacturers of horse-drawn vehicles and its products were favored by president’s and farmers alike.
When automobiles came on the scene at the end of the 19th century Studebaker was quick to jump on board and built both horse-drawn and horseless carriages for a time. By 1919 it was clear the automobile was here to stay, the wagon trade was down to a trickle and Studebaker got out of that side of the business altogether.
Studebaker weathered many of the 20th century’s storms like the Great Depression and World War I and was the first car maker out with a brand new car design after the end of World War II. The post-war boom after that war, though, brought with it intense competition among America’s car makers. The larger companies like Ford, General Motors and Chrysler began a price war that put smaller companies like Studebaker at a disadvantage.
Studebaker’s ill fated merger with Packard in 1954 only made matters worse for both companies. Packard lasted just another four years, ceasing production in 1958, while Studebaker struggled on another eight years as sales continued to slide.
The company closed its South Bend plant in December of 1963 while its factory in Ontario, Canada, continued production. By March of 1966 sales had fallen to a point where it was no longer profitable to remain in business at all and the company’s board voted to cease operations.
Much of Studebaker’s history was preserved over the years but it wasn’t until 2005 that a building to display that history would open. The three story Studebaker National Museum now stands at the corner of Chapin and Thomas streets, attached to the History Museum of South Bend not far from the downtown.
The main floor contains a collection of the company’s horse-drawn vehicles from the 19th and early 20th centuries with most of the collection of automobiles displayed on the second floor. Visitors are also welcome to see the basement where vehicles not on regular display are stored.
The most significant vehicle in the museum’s collection is the carriage that took President and Mrs. Lincoln to Ford’s Theater on the night of his assassination. That carriage was not a Studebaker but the museum does own Studebaker carriages of Presidents Grant, McKinley, and Harrison.
Beckman was born and raised in Manitowoc, Wis., and was only five years old when grandmother Bessie Beckman moved from the homestead west of Beloit. Still, he recalls several visits there, of having to sleep on the floor of the living room and having his father “Buzz” Beckman reluctantly take him down to see the mill which looked like a “big overgrown barn” to the young Beckman.
He has been back several times since the Friends of Beckman Mill restored the mill and says he quite impressed.
“Jaw-dropping. Beyond my wildest dreams,” he said. “To rescue the structure and make it what it is today is nothing short of amazing and a testament to the talents and efforts of the Friends of Beckman Mill and its many volunteers.”
And yes, he often drives a Studebaker when he comes to visit.
