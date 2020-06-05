BELOIT – For a third day in a week, hundreds of people gathered peacefully in Beloit to protest police brutality and urge local leaders embrace change aimed at reforming law enforcement while strengthening community ties.
Around 250 people marched through Riverside Park in Beloit before blocking traffic for eight minutes and forty-six seconds, the same amount of time George Floyd, 46, was choked and killed by Minneapolis police on May 25.
Floyd’s death set off protests in many American cities and around the world.
Protesters in Beloit entered the street at 11:58 a.m., the time Montay S. Penning, 23, of Janesville, was shot and killed by Beloit police on Dec. 10, 2019. Traffic on Riverside Drive was rerouted at White Avenue and Henry Avenue intersections by Beloit police.
The protest, “Disturb the Normal for Racial Justice and Police Accountability,” was the third event since May 31 in which hundreds gathered to speak out against racism and police brutality. On May 31, around 1,000 people marched at Horace White Park and the Beloit Police Department before a second event held on June 1 at Riverside Park.
“It’s been a beautiful thing to see it come together, especially seeing so many people from so many different walks of life,” said event organizer Yusuf Adama. “Seeing people realize and showing empathy, it is a beautiful feeling. You don’t know who is going to come out, but when you get there you find more people than you expected, it really shows we are in this together.”
Adama read George Floyd’s last words while in custody before protesters kneeled in the street for eight minutes at forty-six seconds.
Adama and other local activists want an open dialogue with the Beloit Police Department regarding potential future changes at the department. Community forums have yet to be announced, but planning is underway for upcoming Conversations with the Community events, according to a City of Beloit spokesperson.
One of the changes protesters want to see centers on body camera equipment upgrades in the department following Penning’s death while in a foot pursuit in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue.
Of the three officers involved, two were wearing body cameras and only one was active. The other officers were off duty at the time and had responded directly from training activities. All officers were cleared in the shooting following an independent state investigation.
Body cameras worn by officers have multiple automatic triggers, and the department’s policy outlines situations in which cameras must be activated. One of the automatic triggers for the camera includes when a rifle lock is activated. That does not apply for handguns.
In the wake of Penning’s death, the department contacted its body camera manufacturer regarding new equipment that would trigger body cameras when an officer’s handgun is drawn. A budget request could come this fall to implement the program, according to Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski.
“The reason I want to have a good dialogue and discussion is because I do not want to go in making any assumptions yet,” Adama said. “I want to give the police chief a chance to try to give me a layout of the way things are going before we move forward.”
Adama read a list of demands for changes to be made in Beloit, including: The department denounce racist ideals including but not limited to racial profiling; Police take deliberate and serious measures to engage in the communities they serve; support legislation to hold officers accountable; Every officer receive sensitivity training.
The department has hosted various community events in recent years aimed at building community ties, including a Black Lives Matter Beloit chapter joint event in 2017. Officers are provided implicit bias and crisis intervention training, and topics are addressed on a reoccurring basis, Zibolski said. Through the Conversations with the Community events, command staff meet with residents to address specific neighborhood concerns regarding police. In a letter to the community, Zibolski called the actions of the four officers involved in Floyd's death "horrifying, heartbreaking and deeply disturbing."
New Zion Baptist Church Associate Minister Michael Bell said he was inspired by the young people who came out to peacefully protest.
“It’s very encouraging because if it didn’t start with them, it would end with us,” Bell said. “So having the young people be out here and be encouraged and inspired to continue to fight it’s very important.”
With three protests in Beloit remaining peaceful, Bell said the nonviolent actions of protesters helped strengthen momentum for seeking change.
“We have to stand on one accord, and we have to have unity to get along and make the changes we want to see in the world,” Bell said. “Nothing can get done without that.”
Some protesters traveled from out-of-state to be present at Friday’s march, including Jamari McElroy, of West Chicago, Illinois and her friends.
“When (Adama) was saying ‘Black Lives’ and we were yelling back, ‘matter,’ it made me feel emotions that I didn’t know I had,” McElroy said. “We were saying the names of those killed by police to give them a voice and to show we haven’t forgotten them. It could be me; it could be my friends or my family. It’s really important that we come out and make our voices heard because people need to feel our pain and see that we are real and that we matter and that we live just like they live.”
Beloit School Board Member Megan Miller urged fellow white people to consider joining "SURG-Beloit: Showing Up for Racial Justice" to become more conscious of how to better support people of color.
"I want to create a space and a sense of direction for people who want to get involved," Miller said. "As a white woman, I have failed and I want to use those failures to educate myself and help educate others to be better and do better."
Future events are still planned in Beloit with Bell and Family Worship Center Pastor Adam Meyer leading a Justice Prayer event on Saturday. The first prayer will be at Brown-Hatchett Park at the corner of Porter and Keeler avenues on Saturday at noon. Another prayer service will follow at 1 p.m. on Eighth and Grand Avenue.
