BELOIT—For a third day in a week, hundreds of people gathered peacefully in Beloit to protest police brutality in the nation and urge local leaders to embrace change while strengthening community ties.
Around 250 people marched through Riverside Park Friday before blocking traffic for eight minutes and46 seconds, the same amount of time George Floyd, 46, was choked and killed by Minneapolis police on May 25. Floyd’s death set off protests in many American cities.
Protesters in Beloit entered the street at 11:58 a.m., the time Montay S. Penning, 23, of Janesville, was shot and killed by Beloit police on Dec. 10, 2019.
The protest, “Disturb the Normal for Racial Justice and Police Accountability,” was the third event since May 31 when people spoke out against racism and police brutality. On May 31, around 1,000 people marched at Horace White Park and the Beloit Police Department before a second event held on June 1 at Riverside Park.
“It’s been a beautiful thing to see it come together, especially seeing so many people from so many different walks of life,” said event co-organizer Yusuf Adama. “Seeing people realize and showing empathy, it is a beautiful feeling. You don’t know who is going to come out, but when you get there you find more people than you expected, it really shows we are in this together.”
Adama, co-organizer Jordan Stoecklin and other activists want an open dialogue with the Beloit Police Department regarding potential changes at the department. Community forums have yet to be announced, but planning is underway for upcoming Conversations with the Community events, according to a City of Beloit spokesperson.
One of the changes protesters want to see centers on body camera equipment upgrades for police following Penning’s death following a pursuit in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue.
Of the three officers involved, two were wearing body cameras and only one was active. The other officers were off duty at the time and had responded directly from training activities. All officers were cleared in the shooting following an independent state investigation.
Body cameras worn by officers have multiple automatic triggers, and the department’s policy outlines situations in which cameras must be activated. One of the automatic triggers for the camera includes when a rifle lock is activated. That does not apply for handguns.
In the wake of Penning’s death, the department contacted its body camera manufacturer regarding new equipment that would trigger body cameras when an officer’s handgun is drawn. A budget request could come this fall to implement the program, according to Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski.
“The reason I want to have a good dialogue and discussion is because I do not want to go in making any assumptions yet,” Adama said. “I want to give the police chief a chance to try to give me a layout of the way things are going before we move forward.”
Changes wanted for local police include: The department denounce racist ideals including racial profiling; Police take deliberate and serious measures to engage in the communities they serve; support legislation to hold officers accountable; Every officer receive sensitivity training.
The department has hosted various community events aimed at building community ties, including a Black Lives Matter joint event in 2017. Officers are provided implicit bias and crisis intervention training, and topics are addressed on a recurring basis, Zibolski said. Through the Conversations with the Community events, command staff meet with residents to address specific neighborhood concerns regarding police. In a letter to the community, Zibolski called the actions of the four officers involved in Floyd’s death “horrifying, heartbreaking and deeply disturbing.”
New Zion Baptist Church Associate Minister Michael Bell said he was inspired by the young people who came out to peacefully protest.
“It’s very encouraging because if it didn’t start with them, it would end with us,” Bell said. “So having the young people be out here and be encouraged and inspired to continue to fight it’s very important.”
Beloit School Board member Megan Miller urged other white people to consider joining “SURJ-Beloit: Showing Up for Racial Justice” to become more conscious of how to better support people of color.
On Saturday Bell and Family Worship Center Pastor Adam Meyer led a Justice Prayer event. The first prayer was held at Brown-Hatchett Park at the corner of Porter and Keeler avenues. A second prayer service followed at Eighth and Grand Avenue.
