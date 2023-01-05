hot 80-year-old man discharges firearm in Beloit Jacob Roushia Jacob Roushia Reporter Author email Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Beloit police officers responded to a report of an 80-year-old man firing a gun on Fayette Avenue Monday evening.“The male was suffering from a medical emergency and discharged his weapon in city limits,” explained Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.The police department responded to the scene at 10:35 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital for an evaluation of his medical condition.No charges have been filed so far as the subject's evaluation is still pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags 80 Year Old Beloit Beloit Police Firearm Medical Emergency Jacob Roushia Reporter Author email Follow Jacob Roushia Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Woman who died in Rock River was a doctor at SwedishAmerican - UW Health in Rockford First baby of new year born in Beloit Beloit teens help save owl tangled in soccer net Beloit's Regina Hendrix inspired by the beauty and culture of Kenya Visit Beloit, Huddle Up Group to talk of youth sports facility feasibility Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime