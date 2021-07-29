BELOIT — Bride Lia Jane Donato was in for a big surprise on Wednesday as staff from Bessie’s Creative Sewing, 2525 Prairie Ave., surprised her with champagne, goodies and balloons in honor of her being the 8,000th bride since 1986 when the shop opened.
Her friends and a flower girl had holed up in the dressing room waiting to jump out and greet the unsuspecting bride.
“Oh my God, I’m still in shock,” the bride said after the ambush. “It’s so sweet to see all my best friends here.”
Lia Jane’s mother, Jane Donato, said it was a struggle to get her daughter in the shop for the surprise. She’s been so busy with the wedding preparations, the bride told her mother she should go pick up the dress alone. Mom had to do some quick thinking and told the bride she needed to try it on.
After ushering her to the store, the bride’s friends, Bethany Repta, Rachel Repta, Jana Zeek and little flower girl 5-year-old Lyla Toles, awaited. The crew gathered as Lia Jane tried on the dress and veil and then enjoyed cupcakes, Greek cheese pies, chocolate covered strawberries and other treats with her.
Owner Bessie Papageorge said she would be taking out the 8,000th bridal dress to the car, a tradition she always does with brides. The bride will be marrying groom Alberto Hinojosa this weekend. She is the daughter of the late Sam Donato.
It was a momentous day for Papageorge after such a long history in Beloit and beyond.
Papageorge said she learned sewing in Samos, Greece at only 11-years-old when she helped her grandmother who was a seamstress.
“I would go there and watch her. She made all my dresses,” Papageorge said. “I loved it. In my summers, other girls used to go swimming and partying and I was a seamstress. I liked that better,” Papageorge said.
When Papageorge was 16 years old, she came with her late husband Foti to live in Rockton where they worked at the Wagon Wheel Resort. They moved to South Beloit and Papageorge started a sewing business out of her house. After arriving in Beloit, they opened John’s Restaurant.
When her son, George Papageorge, was at Beloit Memorial High School, he wrote a business plan for Bessie’s Creative Sewing. Papageorge said she called the teacher and asked if it was a good idea.
“He said ‘go for it.’ That’s how I started Bessie’s, in the same itty bitty spot,” she said. “The rest is history.”
Papageorge said she started with one sewing machine and would pick up and deliver clothing in the early days. Over the years she built up clientele from Milwaukee, Madison, Rockford and beyond.
“You name it. They come from all over,” she said.
Her favorite clients were brides.
“I just love my brides. They are so special to me. I like to be happy with their happiness,” she said.
Papageorge features pictures of brides covering her walls. Some of them became mothers who had children who came to the store for wedding alterations.
Papageorge’s other soft spots were those with prom dresses and the Miss Beloit Scholarship Pageant.
Through the many dresses her daughter Katina Papageorge has been the “right hand woman” and Panayota Sarantopoulos has been the “left.”
Together the three women have sewed costumes for equestrian riders, hemmed thousands of men’s pants over the years and stitched up 5,600 skirts for the American Girl company during its 25th anniversary celebration in addition to costumes, formal wear and more.
“I have had my daughter by my side all these years. Tthe customers love her,” Papageorge added.