BELOIT—Beloit’s vaccination rate still lags behind most other area communities with the exception of some rural locales. Meanwhile, Rock County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
As of Oct. 6, 42.7% of Beloit residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine. That compares to 64.1% of Town of Beloit residents; 57.8% of Janesville residents; 48% of Clinton residents; and 56.4% of Orfordville residents.
However Beloit’s rate of those who received at least one dose was higher than the 28.5% of Footville residents who had received one dose and the 36.5% of residents in Sharon in Walworth County who received at least one dose.
On Wednesday, Rock County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and no death. To date, a total of 19,022 cases and 200 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began.
There were 17,949 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 873 active cases. There were 18 people hospitalized in the county as of Oct. 5.
The case rate is 215 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 63.7% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine.
The average age of decedents to COVID in Rock County is 75.9. Of those who died in Rock County 37% were female and 63% were male.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,584. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 13, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 8.5%.
As of Oct. 5, the latest data available, there were 1,122 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 12.2% of them on ventilators.
In Wisconsin, 90.2% of hospital beds are in use and 93.8% of ICU beds are in use. There are 53.7% of Wisconsin hospitals at their peak capacity and 23.5% of the state’s ventilators are in use.
There is 54% of the total population of Wisconsin residents who have completed the vaccine series, or 3,146,992 people.
As of Wednesday, the positivity rate in Winnebago County, Illinois was 46%, which is increasing as well as its case rate of 190 per 100,000 people which is increasing but lower than that of Rock County. There is 46.3% of the county that is fully vaccinated. The average age of someone with COVID-19 in the county is 35.4, which is going down.
On Oct. 1, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 18,735 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 236 additional deaths since reporting Sept. 24.
According to the CDC COVID Tracker website, 186.4 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated and 6.37 million people have received a booster shot.