Beloit Memorial High School file photo
Beloit Memorial High School at 1225 Fourth St.

BELOIT - The 1963 graduating classes from Beloit Memorial High School and Beloit Catholic High School will celebrate their 60th reunion the week of Sept. 18.

The combined class reunion will involve a series of activities during the week which will conclude with a dinner event for 130 people on Sept. 23 at Grande II.

  