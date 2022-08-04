608 KIDZ
In the back of the photo Alisha Dumas, Virgie Tipler and Bobbie Wofford are all staff members at 608 KIDZ. Posing in the front, Justice Pires, Kailee Wallace and My’Ceire Gosha have been a part of 608 KIDZ programs. 608 KIDZ will be the recipient agency of donations given during Regina Dunkin Day, which is Tuesday.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Local residents are being asked to donate to 608 KIDZ as part of Regina Dunkin Day.

Beloit City Council President and community activist Regina Dunkin has consistently tried to help an organization in Beloit every year since 2006. Regina Dunkin Day will take place on Tuesday.

