BELOIT- Local residents are being asked to donate to 608 KIDZ as part of Regina Dunkin Day.
Beloit City Council President and community activist Regina Dunkin has consistently tried to help an organization in Beloit every year since 2006. Regina Dunkin Day will take place on Tuesday.
“I selected 608 KIDZ to be the recipient this year for Regina Dunkin Day because their programs positively support our youth,” Dunkin noted.
608 KIDZ is a mentor program for children of color with the goal of providing kids with a positive influence and teaching them life skills. The Rising Queens of Beloit oversees the program, which is held every Monday through Thursday from 3:30—6 p.m.
Dunkin was the first African American woman to be President of the Beloit City Council and Chair of the Wisconsin State Public Defender Board.
“I love Beloit and have served the community and the State of Wisconsin for over two decades,” Dunkin noted. “I know first-hand the power of humanity and that each one of us can make a difference.”
Some of the past organizations she has helped include Community Action, Stateline Boys & Girls Club and the Angel Museum.
Several organizations have reached out to donate to 608 KIDZ, including Beloit Health System, The Village Gallery & Framing and Beloit Floral.
Culver’s, Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts and The Rock Bar & Grill will be giving a portion of their proceeds on Tuesday to 608 KIDZ.
Also on Tuesday, The Sky Carp baseball team will invite children in the 608 KIDZ program to the game, where two children will be throwing the first pitch. A portion of the proceeds from concessions and parking will be donated to 608 KIDZ.
The Beloit School District will be providing the children with swag bags containing back to school supplies at the Sky Carp Game.
Dunkin herself will be at the game to meet the kids and see the community.
Interested parties can send checks or money orders to: ℅ Rising Queens for 608 Kids 401 Park Avenue, Beloit WI 53511. Virtual donations can be sent on cash app to: $RisingQueens2020.
The goal is to raise $10,000 for the organization.
“I am extremely grateful to each individual that joined in the efforts for raising money for 608 KIDZ,” Dunkin said. ”I hope that I can show that ordinary people can do extraordinary things to make our city an even better place to live, work and play.”
“It’s important that children have access to programs that promote literacy, education, explore careers, entrepreneurship and most importantly provide nurturing and mentorship,” Dunkin noted. “ We need programs such as this now more than ever before.”
The program is split into three age groups.
The pre-K through third grade program focuses on reinforcing what the children are learning in school.
“There is an education gap that we try to fill from when they are at school and when they return home,” Tracy A. Dumas Executive Director “We apply the lessons they are learning to the school and see if the children are retaining the information.”
Two instructors Virgie Tipler and Bobbie Wofford have been working with children for over 40 years.
“When you see the light in their eyes and smile on your face, it is all worth it,” Wofford noted.
The second group consists of fourth through eight grade aged children and focuses more on social skills. The third group which consist of high school students improves upon the social skills as well as preparing the teens for adulthood.
“We offer a mentoring program for at-risk youth,” Dumas noted. “The teens and children learn social as well as life skills while improving their education.”
Alisha Dumas, Tracy’s niece, works with the teenagers and has been working with children for over 25 years.
“At-risk youth tend to be forgotten about and fall through the cracks,” Alisha noted. “I want to fight that trend and make sure each child has a chance at an education.”
The intermediate and high school program offers tutoring, social emotional learning, mental wellness services, reading literacy, trauma informed care and educational programs. KIDZ 608 works closely with the Beloit School System.