BWB expo
Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

The Eclipse Center was decorated in swaths of black, green, red, and yellow on Saturday, Feb. 11 in celebration of both Black History Month and the 5th Annual Black Women in Business Expo. The event took place between noon and 6:00 p.m., and during that time, vendors, members, and the general public gathered to celebrate Black women in business.

The expo was started in 2019 by founder Vickie Lynn, who passed away of health complication on Feb. 3. She noticed that there were many Black female business owners in the Wisconsin area with no way to network or communicate with each other, so she created the expo to bring them together.

Recommended for you