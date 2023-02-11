The Eclipse Center was decorated in swaths of black, green, red, and yellow on Saturday, Feb. 11 in celebration of both Black History Month and the 5th Annual Black Women in Business Expo. The event took place between noon and 6:00 p.m., and during that time, vendors, members, and the general public gathered to celebrate Black women in business.
The expo was started in 2019 by founder Vickie Lynn, who passed away of health complication on Feb. 3. She noticed that there were many Black female business owners in the Wisconsin area with no way to network or communicate with each other, so she created the expo to bring them together.
Despite the death of their founder, the 5th Annual Black Women in Business Expo continued on, largely due to the efforts of the remaining members on the organizing committee. The committee planned to surprise Vickie with a roast this year, but the event was reshaped into a toast and roast, due to her passing.
Vickie’s family attended the expo to speak about her, including her siblings, children, and grandchildren.
“She was my foundation for everything,” said Marshall Davis, Vickie’s eldest son. “She laid the groundwork for all my ambitions, curiosity, and fears.”
In addition to the toast and roast, a number of other speakers and entertainment were present at the event. Fab Dance & Fitness Academy performed a dance routine, DJ Queen provided music, and a plethora of speakers presented, including Sarah Branch, Tara Wilhelmi, Michale Phason, and Thema Robinson.
The expo’s popularity has grown every year since its inception, and this year had more than 55 vendors, according to Paquita Purnell, committee member and owner of Blessed Divine Creations.
“People really love the event,” said Purnell. “[The biggest challenge was] knowing we have to do it without [Vickie]. She brought a certain kind of energy.”
The record number of vendors present gave people many different shopping opportunities. Among the goodies available at the booths were food, dessert, clothing, jewelry, art, cosmetics, as well as information about local businesses and non-profits.
All guests are charged a $1 entry fee, which will be donated to the Doris Wiles Center of Hope Foundation and New Life International Ministries Church.
The sponsors involved in the expo included Blessed Divine Creations, Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Queen P’s Throne, Dope Curvy Chick, Rock County Jumpstart, JN Marketing, Father & Sons Cleaning Services, Keilanna Rose Designs, Flying AJ’s Towing, LLC, Monarch Ambition LLC, Open Air Duct Cleaning, Color Me Woman, Doris Wiles Center of Hope Foundation, New Life Ministries of Wisconsin, Inc., Steve Caya Personal Injury Law, Center for Truth and Healing, and the YWCA of Rock County, among others.