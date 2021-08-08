JANESVILLE—After more than a year of the pandemic when the needs of area homeless and unaccompanied youth increased, Project 16:49 is planning its first Race for a Place to Call Home 5K Run/Walk to help drum up funds and offer a family-friendly activity in the outdoors.
“We had our busiest year serving kids. We are becoming known and getting more referrals. The type of help the kids have been wanting is greater than we have seen in the past,” said Executive Director Tammy DeGarmo. “Home situations really deteriorated during COVID-19. Things that weren’t good already went from bad to a whole lot worse.”
The Run/Walk will be held Aug. 21 at Riverside Park in Janesville. Check-in begins at 6 a.m., and the first runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. Walkers will start after all runners are on the course.
People can register online at: runsignup.com/Race/WI/Janesville/1649RunHome5K.
Registration cost is $35 per person, and includes a race T-shirt, running bib, and finisher medal with lanyard. Groups of six or more registering together will cost $30 per person. Children 12 and under, accompanied by an adult, may participate free.
Professional chip timing will be provided for runners. Trophies will be awarded to the top three men and women finishers. As a special challenge, some runners may choose to attempt to complete the race in 16 minutes and 49 seconds or less. The first to do so will win a $100 cash prize.
Project 16:49 is a year-round resource, providing basic needs and other assistance to ensure these youth have access to the services and support they need to complete their high school education and/or increase their self-sufficiency as they transition to adulthood and independent living. The organization also operates two transitional living homes that offer life-changing opportunities for youth ages 17-21.
The organization is planning a back to school drive, rounding up backpacks and supplies for unaccompanied youth. It also distributes hygiene and/or food bags to kids who need them in the schools.
Although Beloit schools were providing free lunches, sometimes youth didn’t have transportation or were working during the food distribution times.
“We have had lots of requests for food,” DeGarmo said.
She explained how there is a home in Beloit for girls with eight beds and one in Janesville.
“We have stayed consistently full throughout the year,” she said.
DeGarmo said youth had increased mental health issues this year due to feeling isolated.
“It’s especially hard for high schoolers. We make lots of referrals for counseling,” she said.
This past year Project 16:49 also worked with area youth to get identification documents and other paperwork for food and other benefits.
“We learned to help kids with unemployment during COVID-19, tracking down stimulus checks and helping with things that are new to all of us. It’s been really interesting,” DeGarmo said.
Staff often implement Facebook messenger or texting to keep tabs on area youth. Despite challenges of the past year, DeGarmo said it gave staff time to form deeper relationships with youth, especially those who were in the group homes during the lockdown period.
“We got to know them very well. We have a great relationship with youth that were there and bring them into the fold. It’s been positive relationship building wise,” DeGarmo said.
Sponsors of the event include: Gold Sponsor—Blackhawk Community Credit Union; Silver Sponsor—Stateline Mental Health Services; and Bronze Sponsors—Angus-Young Architects/Engineers, Dreier Family Dental and US Bank.
More than 300 unaccompanied/homeless youth are identified in Rock County each year.
Donations to support local unaccompanied/homeless youth can be made online at www.project1649.org/donate or by mail to: Project 16:49, 2911 Carrousel Lane, Janesville, WI 53545.