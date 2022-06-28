BELOIT—5BAR, at 530 E. Grand Ave., is planning some big changes, so the downtown Beloit bar will be closing its doors from July 1 to Sept. 1 for renovations and training.
“We noticed one of our customers, who is a really nice lady, had trouble getting into the restroom,” noted Levi Andersen, owner of 5BAR. “I knew then we needed to do something soon to fix that.”
The bathrooms will be renovated to be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant and up to date.
“The bathrooms are really old and need some renovations anyway,” Andersen noted. “I also want to look into making the bathroom’s more gender neutral, including single bathroom stalls.”
Andersen wants to make people as comfortable as he can and having gender neutral bathrooms is another way to accomplish this.
“I also wanted to take a look at the hallway between the bar and the back room,” Andersen said. “We have noticed some congestion in the hallway on some nights.”
If anyone is unfamiliar with 5BAR, it is named after the five senses. Not only does Andersen and his bartenders accomplish that with the taste and aroma of the drinks, they accomplish the rest in a few ways.
Walking into 5BAR, welcomes customers into Andersen’s house party. There are coaches, cushioned chairs and decorations that are unlike the typical bar. The environment makes visitors feel at home.
Andersen also plans to add a kitchen during the renovations.
“I like to describe 5BAR as a house party,” Andersen noted. “When I think of work, I just consider it hanging out with friends.”
Andersen lives upstairs with his dog, Lady, who is the official mascot for the bar.
Andersen opened 5BAR two years ago during the pandemic.
“It has been great meeting and serving the people of Beloit,” Andersen noted. “The reception has been so great, it made it possible for us to be able to close down for these couple months.”
In July, Andersen will be going to New Orleans for Tales of the Cocktail. Tales of the Cocktail is a non-profit conference/festival for people in the spirits industry.
“Myself and one of my bartenders will be going to Tales of the Cocktail for training to learn some new stuff,” Andersen noted.
Andersen’s last job title before opening 5BAR was a ‘liquid chef.’ He has worked with drinks for years, making unique cocktails and drinks.
“Working with Kerry Ingredients in Beloit for seven and half years, I had to travel 50% of the time and grew to love the Midwest,” Andersen noted. “I took what I learned working there to create my own bar and share my unique recipes and drinks with Beloit.”
While Andersen is working on renovations and traveling, 5BAR staff can be found at Maxine’s Social in Beloit located at 863 5th St., Beloit, WI 53511.
“The owners of Maxine’s Social reached out and they are allowing my staff to work at their bar during renovations,” Andersen noted. “I thought long and hard about my staff when announcing the renovations. I wanted to make sure that my staff is happy and fulfilled, and didn’t feel like a forced couple month vacation would be fair.”
Once 5BAR reopens in September all staff and customers will be welcome back. Maxine’s Social will include familiar faces from 5BAR including DJ Emu and karaoke equipment in July and August.
One of 5BAR’s last events will be a Pride Prom event Thursday from 6 p.m.—midnight. It will include glitter cannons and dancing.