BELOIT—Bethany Lewis wants to raise awareness about the challenges neurodivergent children face in their day-to-day lives.
On Saturday, a fundraising event will be held from 2—8 p.m. at 5Bar, 520 E. Grand Ave. in downtown Beloit with the goal of raising funds for a new non-profit agency—UnSensored—which has a mission of helping these children through sensory based therapies and activities.
There will be a $10 entry fee to attend the event at 5Bar.
“Bethany approached me with the idea of her organization and I asked how we could help,” said Levi Andersen, owner of 5Bar. “All proceeds will go towards the non-profit organization to help them get started.”
Lewis will be teaching a sensory education session from 2—3 p.m. with relaxing music being played in the background.
The event will include live music from 6—8 p.m. by the Rockford band, Dream Me There. This is the first time the band will be performing at 5Bar. DJ Emu and Rony G will perform the rest of the night.
There will be complimentary Watermelon Green Tea Agua Fresca to drink on location. The Hi-Tide Food Truck will be offering Hawaiian infused Mexican dishes for sale. Hi-Tide will be parked across from the 5Bar.
A silent auction will take place, auctioning off baskets that are themed around the five senses.
The baskets were donated by businesses and organizations. A basket themed around sound was donated by Paradise Guitars in Beloit.
“A masseuse we know will be providing free hand massages and participants can wear a blindfold while enjoying a drink, snack or massage,” Andersen noted. “Wearing the blindfold can help them get in touch with their other four senses.”
The meditative hand-massages will be available from 4—6 p.m.
Lewis has an 8-year-old daughter who was diagnosed with ADHD, sensory processing disorder, autism and a cognitive disorder. The young girl gravitated to dance and with sensory therapy she was able to develop her skills faster than before.
Lewis hopes to create a studio environment that offers dance, sensory therapy and even provide a place for parents to mediate.
She plans to launch UnSensored in July for classes and therapy at Marx Dance Academy in Beloit.
UnSensored’s first lease period will be $6,000 for six months. Lewis hopes to move into her own space in the future with the support of families and donors.
“These donations will go towards sponsoring a child and equipment so we can run these classes all year,” Lewis noted.
“5Bar is named after the five senses,” Andersen said. “We want to be able to provide a fun environment that captures all five senses at our bar. When Bethany approached me, I thought the two themes would be a perfect fit.”
Andersen and his team will shut down 5Bar from July 1 to Sept. 1, for renovations. These renovations will include making the restaurant more Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant and up-to-date.