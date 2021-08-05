Rock County averaged 21 new COVID-19 cases per day this week—a pace that is causing concern among officials at the Rock County Public Health Department.
“Compared to two weeks ago, this is a rate which is four times higher,” said Epidemiologist Nick Zupan in a media briefing on Thursday morning with Health Officer Katrina Harwood, Administrative Services Supervisor Seth Loncar and Communications Specialist Jessica Turner.
As of Thursday, they said there were 10 patients in hospitals in Rock County being treated for COVID-19.
“Case numbers have been steadily increasing over the past month in Rock County and Wisconsin, while increasing cases of the Delta variant have been identified,” Zupan said.
More than 51% of adults have received at least one dose, and more than 48% have received both doses in the county. There has been an uptick in vaccinations in the past week, after a lag when numbers of COVID-19 had been dropping.
It might not seem like a lot of cases and it’s lower than earlier months of the pandemic, Zupan said, but continuing to see such an increase over a month is concerning. With the contagious Delta variant, there is the possibility numbers will increase significantly, if not exponentially.
Zupan said it’s difficult to know exactly how many Delta variant cases are in the county as very few cases have been submitted for genetic sequencing. Five have been confirmed in the county, but based on the rapid increase in cases many more cases are believed to be caused by the Delta variant.
Zupan said the peak of positive case activity was in the fall, between October and November with more than 2,000 active cases in Rock County. As of Thursday there were 240 active cases in Rock County.
“The concern is the Delta variant is much more contagious, and we don’t want to get anywhere near where we were,” Zupan said.
Rock County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Thursday. The 50 is a sharp increase from 14 the day before.
To date, a total of 16,788 cases and 185 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring.
Wisconsin reported a seven-day average of 1,000 new cases a day and an average of deaths deaths per day.
As of Thursday, the state reported a 7.6% positivity rate for the week.
On July 27, the CDC on July 27 updated its nationwide recommendations saying people, even vaccinated individuals, should wear masks in indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Shortly afterward, Rock County had moved from moderate risk into the category of “substantial” risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC’s coronavirus data tracker website. Now, Rock County is rated as an area of high risk. It is one of 21 counties in Wisconsin rated as of high risk of transmission.
The Rock County Health Department is recommending everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, to wear masks in indoor settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On the Illinois side of the state line, Winnebago and Boone counties have initiated similar mask-wearing guidance.