BELOIT—Bring the whole family and tell a friend to tell a friend about the 4th Annual Black Women in Business Expo and Black History Month celebration.
The event is coming back to Beloit on Feb. 12 from noon—6 p.m. at the Eclipse Center at 3 Eclipse Center. The event will feature food, music and family fun. The Black Women in Business Expo is an event dedicated to highlighting Black women who own their own businesses in Wisconsin and in the areas.
The $1 entry fee will go to the Center of Hope and New Life Ministries.
“I’m really excited how far it’s come. We started out with 11 vendors and a tattoo parlor. Now we are at the Eclipse Center with 60 vendors,” said organizer Vickie Lynn who started the expo in 2019.
“This one is near to my heart,” Lynn said. “It’s a way for people to immerse themselves in Black culture in America.”
With the event two days before Valentine’s Day, there will be plenty of shopping opportunities. It also will feature speakers and entertainers, delicious food and desserts, skin care products, fashion and fashion accessories, cosmetics, books, art, decor, music and information about services provided by local businesses.
For information about sponsorship, volunteering, prize donations, or vendor opportunities people can email: BWBE19@yahoo.com.
As of Thursday morning, Lynn said there were 20 vendor spots remaining.
Lynn said a scaled back version of the event was held in the past two years due to the pandemic, while big box stores remained fully opened.
“I wanted to make sure these ladies had the opportunity to shine as well,” Lynn said.
This year’s event will include raffles and door prizes.
“If anyone wants to donate any raffle prizes we will promote the business weekly for 30 days,” Lynn said.
Lynn said she will be reaching out to local businesses in the coming weeks.
“There is still time to be a sponsor. We need volunteers and raffle prizes,” she added.
Lynn is also a comedian and owner of Noni Lynn’s Naturals. During the past year she wrote a comedy book, “Pause,” a book of poetry and contributed her story on Black motherhood to the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series.
“Once you are a mother, all kids become yours,” she said.
Lynn said organizing the expos has led to many of the small business owners growing their business and getting an online presence.
“So many people who have started out with us now have brick and mortar stores. It’s a joy to see,” she said.
Most of all, the women support each other.
“These women take care of each other. We have become a family,” Lynn said.
People can follow the event on Facebook at the Black Women in Business Expo Beloit page.