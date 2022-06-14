BELOIT- A young Beloit native will be competing in Florida for a beauty pageant.
Ma’Raya Gosha, 4, will be competing on the international level for the first time on July 28-31 in Orlando. The event is located at Disney Springs, right outside of Disney World.
The Sunburst Beauty Pageant is hosting contestants from all over the country.
Theresa Spooner, International Director at Sunburst Beauty Pageant, said the Sunburst Beauty Pageant is considered the largest children’s pageant in the world. It is celebrating its 44th anniversary this year.
“This is her first series of beauty competitions she has been a part of,” noted Mekhi Cooks, Gosha’s mother.
When asked what part of the pageantry is Gosha’s favorite, Gosha posed and smiled.
Gosha had to qualify for the pageant at the local and state level before moving to the international competition. She first competed in a pageant in Bloomington, Illinois, on April 3, where she won the competition overall and was crowned Queen. It was the first time Gosha was in a pageant setting.
On May 28, also in Bloomington, she won a few awards at the state level competition. This includes winning the attire category titled.
“She also won a few other optional criteria awards at the state level,” Cooks noted. “She won fourth runner up overall.”
The international level brings a larger venue with more opportunities.
There will be modeling agencies, pageant hosts, and other opportunities available to the young girl if she wins, Cooks noted.
“When she wins the competition,” Birdia McAlister corrects her granddaughter.
Cooks herself used to participate in beauty pageants when she was 8 years old.
“I ended up focusing on cheerleading, but I did a few competitions when I was 8,” Cooks said. “(Gosha) also has been a part of gymnastics for three years, ballet and cheer.”
Each level of competition is broken up by the age of competitors. Overall winners in each category can win up to $10,000.
“There are 13 sub-categories where each of those winners will receive $1,000 each,” Spooner said, “Other prizes include trophies, stuffed animals and toys for her age group.”
More information about the event can be found at https://sunburstbeauty.com/.
Each contestant is encouraged to gather donations that will go towards the event. If the contestant gathers enough donations they can win various prizes and have a presence in the program’s ad page.
“She can win toys, prizes and even an 8-foot crown,” Cooks noted.
Cooks is accepting donations and can be contacted at Mekhicooks@yahoo.com. While McAlister can be reached at 608-362-1103.