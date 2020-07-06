TOWN OF DEERFIELD - More than 30 firearms were stolen from a gun store in the Town of Deerfield on Sunday.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at Smitty’s Guns, at 575 London Road. Deputies responded to an alarm at the business at 7:14 a.m. on Sunday.
A red Toyota Corolla believed to be connected to the crime was found abandoned, but still running, in the ditch on Highway 73. The Toyota was determined to have been stolen from the City of Madison overnight. A second vehicle, a black sedan, is also believed to be involved. Both were captured on video in the area.
Anyone with information or possible video evidence related to this burglary is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.