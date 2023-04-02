Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles passes the ball to a player during the 3-on-3 basketball tournament held Saturday at the Stateline Boys and Girls Club in Beloit. It was the first basketball tournament hosted by the police department, as a way to interact with young people in the community.
Players show their skills during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament held Saturday at the Stateline Boys and Girls Club in Beloit. The tournament was hosted by the Beloit Police Department and eight teams took part.
BELOIT — There were long shots, layups and a lot of hustle on the courts at the Stateline Boys and Girls Club Saturday as the Beloit Police Department hosted its first 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
Three teams of Beloit police officers and five teams of young ball players took part in the tournament with a trophy awarded at the end of the day.
Officer Terrell English organized the tournament and he was one of the players. He spoke with the Daily News during one of the breaks between games.
“These young kids keep me running,” he said, noting the competition was tough.
There was no entry fee for the tournament. There also was a food truck on site for anyone who worked up an appetite after playing.
English said the tournament was planned as another way police officers can interact with young people in the community. The police department already hosts events with young people including Speeches at the Splashpad and Conversations around the Campfire. The department also hosts Coffee With A Cop events to interact with adults in the community.
The tournament also was an opportunity to highlight the Stateline Boys and Girls Club facility.
“We wanted to give them some exposure and highlight their programs,” English said of the Boys and Girls Club.
English said he thought the tournament turned out pretty good considering it was the first time the department hosted such an event. He said there were a few no-shows for teams that had signed up for the tournament, but organizers worked around that.
“Next year we will plan for backup if some teams don’t show up,” he said. “It’s hard to rework the bracket if the bracket falls apart.”