There were 2,086,243 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 35.8% of the population, and 4,282,681 in Illinois who have received both doses or 33.6% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Thursday. To date, a total of 15,938 cases and 169 deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began last spring.
There were 15,311 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 458 active cases. There were 28 people hospitalized in the county as of May 4 which has been increasing in the past week compared to low numbers of patients in April.
Dane County reported a total of 45,963 cases and 325 deaths; Green County reported 3,618 cases and 24 deaths; and Walworth County reported 17,818 cases and 191 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 667 new cases and 14 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 601,603 cases and 6,877 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday, 585,797 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 8,663 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Thursday, the state positivity rate was 3.3%.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 30 new cases on Thursday. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 7.2%. The total administered vaccine doses were 190,800. As of Thursday, the countywide total rose to 32,697 cases and 470 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported 6,629 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,759 cases and 119 deaths; McHenry County reported 28,259 cases and 285 deaths; Ogle County reported 6,047 cases and 81 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,690 cases and 81 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 40 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,348,176 cases, including 22,136 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 29-May 5, 2021 is 3.8%.
Across the United States there have been 32,356034 COVID-19 cases reported, 576,238 COVID-19 related deaths and 252 million vaccine doses administered, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website.