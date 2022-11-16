JANESVILLE—The Rock County Board approved a $218 million budget during its meeting Tuesday after several amendments were debated.
The county board approved an amendment proposed by board member Mike Zoril to unlock $3.7 million from reserve funds and to use $2 million from excess sales tax revenue toward reducing the county’s debt.
Putting money toward the debt will save homeowners about $27 on a $100,000 property, County Finance Director Sherry Oja said. However, she cautioned that taxes will likely go back up next year as high as $35 on a $100,000 home.
Zoril told Adams Publishing Group that he’d propose reducing taxes in 2023 by tapping into the county’s rainy day fund to pay down debt. His initial proposal was to use $7 million toward the debt, but later changed it out of concerns from other board members that spending that much money at one time may negatively impact the county’s bond rating. After the amendment, there was no money left to use toward the Rock County Jail project as he initially proposed.
Zoril also proposed eliminating two equity management positions in the county in order to find a “permanent solution” to funding two positions—one for Rock River Heritage Park and one at the county-run assisted living facility Fair Haven.
The proposals came in response to Brent Fox’s proposing to suspend stipends to county board members until plans to fund the positions were made.
Zoril faced immediate criticism from some county board members, but also elicited an applause from a larger-than-usual audience.
Supervisor Jim Farrell called the applause inappropriate and said “this is not an amusement park,” which led to County Chair Richard Bostwick admonishing the audience.
“I think that’s a terrible idea. If we get rid of these positions it’s going to send a crappy message to our county,” Farrell said.
Farrell and other members of the board, including Genia Stevens and Kevin Leavy—who are both Black—pushed back on the idea.
“I wonder why this is the solution. Why do we want to eliminate two positions to pay stipends to elected officials when we knew what we were signing up for?” Stevens said.
A proposal to provide $2 million in 2023 for the proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center in Janesville was denied.
Farrell, who represents Janesville, proposed taking the funds out of excess sales tax revenue, saying that it was only a small portion of how much the facility would cost, which he said would be around the $50 million range.
“We need to have amenities to attract people and keep them here,” Farrell said, later adding that “if you want the reputation of being a cheap city or cheap county, then go ahead and deny it.”
Janesville Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christine Rebout lobbied for the funds during the public comment period.
Rebout cited that the arena and convention center was expected to bring in 22,000 people annually and could bring in “60,000 people in on first date.” She also boasted that tourists brought in $237 million in revenue in 2021.
The decision to not help fund the facility came the same night that it became apparent that a timeline for finalizing a design and soliciting bids may not be before May 2023. As a result, the city of Janesville may not vote on the new facility until after April’s election.