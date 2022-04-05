16% of voters turned out Tuesday Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE - The Rock County Clerk's office stated 16% of the voters (20,207) of the approximate 123,000 eligible voters cast ballots in Rock County in the April Spring Election. The Rock County Board of Canvassers will meet next week to canvass the Election results for the Court of Appeals Judge and County Supervisor races.The school districts, cities, towns and villages will canvass their own contests. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit casino project took key step forward in 2021 Beloit trio will use sports as a hook to bring youth into new Hilltopp Community Center Man killed in shooting at mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois Four running for three seats on Beloit Turner School Board COLUMN: Flickinger says goodbye to Daily News Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime