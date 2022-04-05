JANESVILLE - The Rock County Clerk's office stated 16% of the voters (20,207) of the approximate 123,000 eligible voters cast ballots in Rock County in the April Spring Election.  

 

The Rock County Board of Canvassers will meet next week to canvass the Election results for the Court of Appeals Judge and County Supervisor races.

The school districts, cities, towns and villages will canvass their own contests. 

