Skelly

Skelly’s Farm Market has opened its sunflower experience for the fifth year, featuring 150,000 sun flowers that are blooming across the seven acre field.

 Photo provided by Laura Skelly.

JANESVILLE- At Skelly’s Farm Market, 150,000 sunflowers are blooming in a seven-acre field

For the fifth year in a row, Skelly’s Farm Market opened the farm to let people walk through their acre sunflower field. The farm is at 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville.

Tags

Recommended for you