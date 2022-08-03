JANESVILLE- At Skelly’s Farm Market, 150,000 sunflowers are blooming in a seven-acre field
For the fifth year in a row, Skelly’s Farm Market opened the farm to let people walk through their acre sunflower field. The farm is at 2713 S. Hayner Road, Janesville.
The sunflower experience has been operational for two weeks so far and is expected to be open for another two weeks.
The experience and the farm will be open from 9a.m.—8:30 p.m. until Aug. 12. Access to the sunflower experience is weather dependent. It is undecided how much longer the experience will be open after Aug. 12. The website notes that future dates depend on mother nature.
Laura Skelly, co-owner of Skelly’s Farm Market, was asked to describe the seven acres of flowers.
“Breathtaking, I know it sounds cheesy, but there is no other way to describe it,” Skelly noted.
The sunflower field started out as only a single acre field at first.
“We got the idea of the sunflower fields from other farms in the area,” Skelly said. “We started out small and after the first year realized people love seeing the flowers bloom.”
The second year opened with a total of five acres of sunflowers at the farm. The number of flowers have slowly grown in the past few years.
There are three different areas containing the seven-acre sunflower field.
The first area is a walking area, containing a total of four acres, where people can walk along three loops. These loops also contain 16 prop stops and two viewing platforms. The prop stops are areas people can take photos holding props and use selfie stands to take photos.
“The experience itself can last anywhere from a half hour to a full hour stopping at the prop stops, taking photos and enjoying the sites,” Skelly noted. “The last entry of the day is available at 7:30 p.m.”
The second area is the “cutting field,” where the flowers are chosen that participants can take home with them. The admission fee includes at least one sunflower.
There are various types of entries people can purchase. The cheapest is $12 for an adult.
The price of entry increases depending on how many sunflowers the visitor wants to take home.
The third area is a specialty flower area that showcases over 20 different types of sunflowers. This area is about a quarter acre long. Some of the flowers include firecracker and autumn beauty sunflowers.
The farm already is preparing for the fall season.
“The corn mazes are already cut, the wagon ride’s experience is written and the paths are already cut,” Skelly noted. “We will be preparing the scarecrows in a week or two.”
One upcoming event, which is a collaboration with The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, is called Dog Daze at the Maze.
This is a fundraiser for the animal shelter where people can come to participate in a review of the impossible maze with man’s best friend.