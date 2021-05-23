BELOIT — Here are 10 bits of information to know for people who are looking for things to do this Memorial Day weekend, from the weather forecast to gas prices and grilling suggestions:
1. The weekend weather is looking promising in Rock County, although it’s still a bit early to predict the full forecast. As of Sunday, the forecast indicated a 40% chance of showers and highs in the 60s during the day on Friday, May 28. On Friday night there is a 20% chance of showers predicted with lows in the upper 40s. On Saturday, May 29, the forecast is mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 70s. On Sunday, May 30 there is a 20% chance of rain with highs in the mid 70s. For Monday, Memorial Day, there is a 25% chance of rain with highs in the mid 70s. For more information visit the National Weather Service website at https://forecast.weather.gov.
2. The average price of a hotel/motel room in Beloit is $122, according to Visit Beloit CEO Celestino Ruffini.
3. Ruffini said hotel/motel occupancy rates for the past week have reached 70% and were expected to increase over the holiday weekend so booking ahead of time is critical. There are 767 hotel/motel rooms in the City of Beloit.
4. Shoppers might discover there are a few items that will be hard to find this weekend, such as ketchup, chicken and chlorine. Ketchup production slowed down because many restaurants were restricting how many patrons they allowed in their doors due to the pandemic. Now that restaurants are returning to normal, ketchup production needs to “catch up” with demand. A storm in Texas caused many chicken raising farms to euthanize their chickens in the aftermath. And, concerning chlorine, the demand for backyard swimming pools increased during the pandemic, so chlorine demand increased as well, causing shortages in some areas.
5. The average gas price was $2.86 per gallon in Wisconsin and $2.81 in Rock County as of Sunday.
The average cost of $2.86 in the state is lower than a month ago when it was $2.75 but higher than a year ago when it was $1.90, according to AAA’s website https://gasprices.aaa.com.
6. On average a rental car in Beloit costs $36 per day, according to kayak.com.
7. Travelers might want to budget extra time for construction. Most notably, the I-39/90 Expansion Project in Janesville and Beloit is ongoing with lane shifts and reduced speed limits near the Interstate-43 interchange in Beloit and the Highway 26 and 14 interchanges in Janesville. For more information on construction projects to be aware of visit https://projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest.
8. To make the best grilled food, Otha Williams of Otha’s Ribs said a high quality charcoal is recommended such as Kingsford. Top picks for Memorial Day weekend cooking are baby back ribs, butterfly pork chops and ribeye steaks along with macaroni and cheese and baked beans. Unless it’s hot dogs, Williams said not to place meat directly onto the grill from the package. Meat needs to be cleaned, preferably with a vinegar water rinse to fresh it up, and then seasoned before placement.
“Good meat doesn’t take as long to cook,” Williams said.
Veggies can be cooked in a foil pouch. For a unique treat Williams said to put romaine lettuce directly on the grill with a few turns for a unique snack. Carrots with stems can also go directly on the grill, although they might need a bit of time in the microwave first to for softening.
9. All flowers and vegetable plants are generally safe to plant by Memorial Day weekend, according to K & W Greenery, 1328 US-14, Janesville, owner Jordan Graffin.
“It is Wisconsin, and there have been snaps of cold after the weekend, but everyone will know a frost is coming before it might happen. We haven’t had frost here for almost a week and it doesn’t look like there will be one in the next 10 days,” she said.
If a frost comes, plants can be covered with a sheet and fine by morning.
Graffin said direct-sow seeds for carrots, lettuces, beans and melons can be planted now. Those who want peppers or tomatoes by the end of the season will want to put in plants, the taller the better, in the garden soon.
“Go get the big tomatoes and make it look like you have been doing it for a month,” Graffin said.
10. Memorial Day is to honor those who have served in the military and have died. Veterans Day is a day to celebrate those who served in the military. There is no Memorial Day parade in Beloit this year.