BELOIT—More young people could be learning skills in the construction trade thanks to a $1.4 million grant that Community Action Inc. Rock and Walworth Counties is being awarded through the YouthBuild grant program.
The $1,425,520 grant, provided through the U.S. Department of Labor, will be used to support students in Community Action’s Fresh Start program, which was started locally in 2006.
The three-year grant will help pay for two years of programs/classes and a year of follow-up with students who have graduated from the program. The program runs through the regular academic year, August through June.
Marc Perry, executive director of Community Action, said the grant will allow the Fresh Start program to help up to 84 students learn construction skills in the next two years.
“The kids are referred to us mostly by the School District of Beloit,” Perry said. “Some are having academic problems or behavior problems. They are struggling in the classroom setting.”
Perry said the students may be struggling in the classroom for a number of reasons, including their home environment or physical or emotional issues.
The funding will help Community Action pay for the academic staff, materials for building, clothing, boots and other material students may need. It also will pay for certifications students need to participate in the program, including Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) certification, CPR/First Aid certification and some construction trade certifications.
The Fresh Start program does only one house build or house remodel project each year. This year the project is in the 1200 block of Dewey Avenue in Beloit. This year, 32 students are enrolled in the program, but thanks to the grant funding, more students can take part next year.
“We will have a target of 40 or more students in the next few years,” Perry said.
Perry said Community Action tries to held high school students and other young people find career paths that are right for each individual.
“We let students know they have a number of options, so they have a plan after they graduate,” he said.
The YouthBuild program provides grants to programs where participants spit their time between workplace training and the classroom, where they can earn high school diplomas or equivalent degrees.
The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration. In the most recent disbursement of funds, 68 grants ranging from $700,000 to $1.5 million were awarded to programs in 28 states and Puerto Rico.