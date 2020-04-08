BELOIT—Normally around this time of year, local churches are buzzing with activity in preparation for Easter weekend.
Of course, nothing right now could be considered normal.
Just because the pews and auditoriums around the area will be empty on Good Friday and Easter Sunday doesn’t mean that local pastors and church staff are sitting this one out, however.
Churches these days are forced to become more creative to reach their respective congregations.
Central Christian Church has been on the upper end of the technological curve for years, and thus are perhaps more equipped to handle the uncertainty of the current climate.
Executive Pastor Erik Henry said the staff is working hard to continue to connect to the its flock.
“The truth is we are having to recreate how we do ministry,” Henry said. “We really are almost starting from scratch. We are putting together our service from a variety of living rooms in the Stateline Area. We’ve got a music team of a husband and wife, we’ve got our main message from the pastor, and other members of our staff contributing, then someone putting it all together as one package.
Henry said the church staff is doing what they can to retain a sense of normalcy.
“Every morning at 8:30, we have a staff meeting on Zoom,” Henry said. “We want to make sure everyone is on the same page with what’s to be done that day. Thank God we live in an age of technology where we can still accomplish what we want to.”
Henry said he feels his congregation has come together in a time of uncertainty.
“Honestly, I feel like we’ve won the lottery with everything that’s happened,” Henry said. “I think we’ve reached people that we wouldn’t have before. Someone that might not have set foot in church is now tuning in at 9 a.m. in their pajamas in bed. We can use this time to lament the people we aren’t seeing in front of us, or we can see this as an opportunity to use new methods to reach people with the gospel.”
Central Christian has hosted a food drive that has helped feed over 350 families. A T-shirt fundraiser to help local businesses has raised $5,000.
Randy Gracyalny, Director of Music and Liturgy for Our Lady of Assumption in Beloit, said the staff has also incorporated video.
“We are taping all of our holy week celebrations and putting them up on YouTube and our parish websites,” Gracyalny said. “We want our families out there to be able to see familiar faces from their own homes. We’ve done the same for the past couple of weeks, and we’ve gotten quite a bit of positive feedback.”
Gracyalny said the church also has used traditional methods to reach out to the congregation.
“We sent out a letter to all of our parishioners from Father Mike Resop just touching base with them,” Gracyalny said. “He wished everyone well, and let them know all of the efforts we are doing to stay connected, and to reassure them that we are all in this together.”
With all these people at home watching in their PJ’s, is Henry concerned that church attendance might dwindle after the public gathering ban is listed?
“Every time there is a technological revolution, people think that’s going to be the end of the gospel,” Henry said. “The gospel is a lot bigger than that. It might be that this time could make people really aware that they miss and need that in-person connection. We just don’t know. But the bottom line is, the gospel will move on. It always does.”
