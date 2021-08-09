BELOIT — A new principal has been hired at The Lincoln Academy charter school in Beloit, and the former principal’s name was removed from the school’s website.
In an interview in early August, the Daily News was informed Samuel Karns had been selected as the principal of the Lincoln Academy, which has not yet opened. Previously an assistant principal at Landrum Middle School in Houston, Texas, Karns was moving to Beloit for the position along with his wife, originally from Clinton, and their three children. In the August interview Karns said he was having a home built in Beloit.
Karn’s yearly salary was to be $100,000 plus moving expenses up to $7,500 for year one, according to school officials.
As of Monday, The Lincoln Academy website listed Priscilla El-Amin as principal. After the Daily News inquired about the change, CEO Kristi Cole confirmed Karns is no longer with The Lincoln Academy (TLA).
The Lincoln Academy released the following statement:
“TLA is a new school with a significant number of new staff. We have incredibly high expectations for the entire team and everyone involved continues to assess whether this is the right option at the right time. As such, we anticipate there may be some personnel changes along the way, one of which was the appointment of Priscilla El-Amin to serve as principal as we open this fall. We were delighted that she was prepared to step into the role.”
The Daily News has requested Karns’ resignation letter, separation agreement and any and all financial payouts or arrangements related to ending his employment with The Lincoln Academy.
According to the Lincoln Academy website, El-Amin joined The Lincoln Academy team in July as the founding principal. She served as a middle school assistant principal from 2019-2021 at Whitehorse Middle School in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Prior to her time as an assistant principal, the TLA website stated she worked as a district math coach in both primary and secondary mathematics for two years. Her classroom experience included five years as a second grade teacher working within a dual language program with students with disabilities and students who are English learners. In addition to her role as a classroom teacher, she also was an innovation liaison, math liaison, reading and math interventionist and specialist, and participated in curriculum alignment for science and math.
El-Amin holds a bachelors of science in sociology and education and youth studies from Beloit College. She has also earned a masters of science in education—educational administration from UW Superior and a masters of education in curriculum and instruction—math intervention from UW Oshkosh. She moved to Beloit during high school, which is where she met her husband, a Beloit native. They have two children.
According to the website, Ryan Anderson has been named Dean of Scholars for K4-5th grades, and Ezi Adesi has been named Dean of Scholars for 6th-12th grades. The website said both Adesi and Anderson are from Beloit.