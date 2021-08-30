BELOIT — Eva Laun-Smith and Aminah Crawford were exemplary students at Beloit College, with moving on to exciting post-graduation opportunities.
Laun-Smith, recipient of a prestigious Fulbright Student Award, will travel to South Korea in January, where she will teach English while Crawford this fall is enrolled in the Ph.D program in Curriculum and Instruction in the Department of Teaching, Learning and Culture at Texas A&M University.
Both Beloit Memorial High School graduates also left their mark on Buccaneer athletics. Both were multi-sport athletes, with Laun-Smith earning all-conference honors in volleyball and becoming the most decorated track and field athlete in Beloit College history.
The speedy pair are featured in the 27th volume of the Beloit Daily News Stateline Legends of Sports which is included in today’s edition.
Crawford was a soccer standout in high school and while she played that sport for the Bucs, the late-blooming track athlete earned All-American honors this past spring, finishing in ..th place in the 100-meter dash at the NCAA Division III National Championships. She graduates as owner of the school record in the event.
Laun-Smith has multiple records and while she chose to participate in graduate exercises her senior year rather than compete in the D-III Nationals, but she had already earned All-American honors in her career.
With the Beloit Snappers moving to ABC Supply Stadium this summer, we also unveil our selections for an All-Pohlman Field Team. Here’s a hint: our first baseman went on to win the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby multiple times. The team is totally subjective and obviously open to debate.
We also remember one of Beloit Catholic High School’s best football teams on the 40th anniversary of their appearance in the WISAA Class B state championship game. Enjoy our look back on the team Pat Bennett, John Kaminski, Jerry McNabb and Co. made famous, posting an undefeated regular season.
Whether it’s the wrestling mat or the MMA cage, we have features on Stateline warriors piling up victories. There’s Rose Cassioppi, who claimed gold in the Cadet PanAm Games in Mexico this past summer and her older brother Tony, who helped the University of Iowa win the national championship.
Professionally, we update what Rockton native Corey Anderson and Beloit’s Alex Polizzi are up to as they move up the ranks in Bellator MMA.
Speaking of champions, there’s Nick Sommer, the former Hononegah bowler who was a key member of Wichita State’s 2021 national champs and softball stars Ashton Melaas and Trinity Fry, who helped Rock Valley College claim its eighth straight NJCAA title this past spring.
That’s just a taste of some of the topics in this year’s volume. We hope you enjoy our work as always, let us know if you have any suggestions for future topics.