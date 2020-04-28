BELOIT—The School District of Beloit elected its new officers and discussed graduation and fall reopening plans at its Tuesday evening meetings.
Kyle Larsen was named board president after former Vice President John Wong nominated him, and new board member Amiee Leavy nominated herself for the position.
The board then voted to appoint Megan Miller as vice president; Stephanie Jacobs as treasurer; and Wong as clerk. Leavy had been nominated for clerk but turned the position down.
Tuesday’s election of officers followed the April 13 election results where incumbent Jacobs and newcomers Amiee Leavy, Maria Delgado and Spencer Anderson won the four open seats on the School District of Beloit Board of Education. Incumbents Pam Charles and Wendy Sanchez didn’t make it.
At the meeting, Interim Superintendent Sue Green said the graduation committee decided, with student input, that the district will provide a virtual graduation ceremony on June 6. The district is also working on a tentative Aug. 1 live celebration, depending on if the state allows it.
Green said, there are four possible scenarios which could play out in re-opening this fall. There could be full reopening; a staggered opening with different group sizes; and a full opening which may later have to close if COVID-19 cases resurface. There is also the possibility schools may not open in the fall.
Executive Director Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong announced Advia Credit Union awarded the district with the advancing lives award for appreciation for those standing out during COVID-19. The $2,000 award for the district which can be used for online learning or toward the meal program.
During public comment, resident Gregg Schneider said it’s difficult to find a link to the live broadcast of school board meetings on YouTube and there is no way for anyone who is watching at home to participate in meetings. He also raised concerns about Tuesday’s orientation meeting for board members which was not on YouTube and therefore in violation of open meetings law.
He also told the board that staying after meetings in groups afterward constitutes an illegal meeting.
Schneider encouraged the board to be more transparent and allow people to participate in meetings, especially with the upcoming superintendent search.
