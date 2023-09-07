Kiwanis Murder Mystery Club

Guests participate in finding the murderer at the first Kiwanis Murder Mystery Dinner in 2022.

 Submitted photo

BELOIT — The Kiwanis Club of Beloit is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner at Boundaries Bar & Grill, 3807 S. Riverside Drive, in Beloit, on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

The object is to use clues and hints to guess which guest is the murderer, all while enjoying beverages and a buffet meal provided by Skip’s Restaurant in Heston, Indiana.

  

Recommended for you