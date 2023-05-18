BELOIT — The Kids, Fun & Drama acting troupe is putting on “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” as its spring show.
It is inviting audiences to “Be Our Guest” at performances at he Central Christian Church, 460 Milwaukee Road.
Performances are Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., and again on Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.
KFAD was founded by Beloit residents Marge Austin and Cindy Bacon in 1989 as a way to inspire Austin’s granddaughters to get more involved in music and theater education. Austin continued managing KFAD even after her granddaughters had grown up because she was concerned about the theatre arts programs in the Stateline Area.
Austin managed KFAD for more than 31 years and was heavily involved in the program until her death in 2021.
Since her passing, KFAD has been run by a board of directors that are similarly passionate about introducing children to theatre and all the life lessons it brings.
KFAD’s mission statement is to teach children to use their voices on “the stage of life” by training them in performing arts like theatre, dance, and music.
“Being able to practice using their voices, not only to sing but to speak, can have a lot of lessons in life,” said Executive Director Samantha Hoppe. “Don’t be afraid to use that voice.”
“Beauty and the Beast,” on Broadway for more than 13 years in its original run and nominated for nine Tony awards, is a timeless tale of transformation, trust, and tolerance. These themes are likely why Disney scooped it up for an animated adaptation in 1991.
Now, there’s another adaptation in the form of “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” The story is a favorite of both the students and the crowd, according to Hoppe, and this version allows young performers to get experience with live music.
When KFAD performed this musical eight years ago, they didn’t use live tracks then, so this new addition to the show will add another layer of excitement and fun.
“There’s something magical about theatre, and you can make that come alive onstage,” Hoppe said.
Tickets can be purchased at the door before each performance or online at https://www.kfad608.com/show-tickets.
The theatre only seats 400, so order tickets early. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children and seniors. Children under the age of 5 are free.
