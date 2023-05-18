Beauty and the Beast, Jr.

A group of Kids Fun and Drama performers listen to notes during rehearsal for their upcoming production of “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” It will be presented May 19 — 21 at Central Christian Church.

 Photo courtesy of Samantha Hoppe

BELOIT — The Kids, Fun & Drama acting troupe is putting on “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” as its spring show.

It is inviting audiences to “Be Our Guest” at performances at he Central Christian Church, 460 Milwaukee Road.