Thoughts of isolation affect us all!
Young and old,
Short and tall,
Rich and poor.
Our connection to one another and the world appears to be in disarray.
What to do?
What to do?
What to do?
Pause.
Breathe easy.
Clear the mind.
Let consciousness fill the space.
Realize all is as is.
Time, space and you are one.
Feelings of fear and anxiety slowly fade away.
Nature is all around.
Time stands still.
Noise fades.
Peace fills the land.
A new experience awaits the beholder.
Give thanks for the moment.
Share love throughout the earth.
The circle of life continues.
A new day is awaiting,
In the illusion of isolation.
