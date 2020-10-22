BELOIT—The Interstate 39/90/Interstate-43 interchange construction project’s progress has been visible on a daily basis to local residents.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Manager Steven Theisen said the project has been flying along as winter months approach.
“Everything has been going very well,” Theisen said. “We are actually a little ahead of schedule with our bridge construction and flyover ramps. The steel girders that everyone is seeing go up, that work is going ahead of our projections. In the calendar year of 2020, we have set 56 bridge girders, and that’s a lot in the span of eight months or so. It’s taken a lot of hard work and coordination to get that done.”
Theisen said part of the crews will be setting more girders next week, which will cause some traffic flow changes for overnight travelers.
“While the girders are being set, we are going to have southbound I-43 closed just prior to I-39/90,” Theisen said. “We will start that Tuesday night at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, and we’ll do it again Wednesday and Thursday nights into Friday morning. We will have that traffic get off at the Hart Road exit and follow Gateway Boulevard to the Illinois 75 exit. The crews are going to be setting the girders for more flyover ramps and continue to work on the grading. Things are definitely starting to take shape.”
Construction for the project is still on schedule to complete in November of 2021.
“We are sticking with that projection at this point,” Theisen said. “Of course, weather can slow things down, but right now it’s looking like not only that project will be done, but the entire I-39/90 project between Beloit and Madison will be done next November. So we’re a little over 12 months from that being complete, which would be a huge success.”
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t have a lasting impact on the project’s timeline.
“We were still able to make progress throughout the pandemic,” Theisen said. “And that was true with all of our projects, not only the Beloit interchange. The nature of construction really lends itself to social distancing, but when crews are working closely together, we do require they wear masks.”
Another sign of the project’s progress is the fact that the Beloit rest area, which includes the Beloit Welcome Center, will be open by Nov. 3. The center has been closed since Aug. 1. More than 20 truck parking stalls have been added at the Welcome Center and the front parking area has been redone.
Visit Beloit staff have brochures, maps and hotel information available at the Welcome Center for visitors.
Terri White, Director of Visitor Services, said she’s looking forward to having the center open again.
“We are very excited to get back out there and welcome visitors to Beloit and Wisconsin,” White said. “We have a staff of 10 or 12 team members that have been laid off for almost three months, and they are tired of sitting at home and ready to get back at it.”
Visitors center hours will be from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The interchange work in Beloit is part of the I-39/90 construction project which began in 2015 and is expected to be complete in 2021. The project spans 45 miles from the Illinois state line to the U.S. 12/18 interchange in Madison. It includes reconfiguring 11 interchanges and expanding I-39/90 from two lanes in each direction to three lanes in each direction. The interstate will be expanded to four lanes in each direction in the Janesville area.