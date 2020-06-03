ROCKTON - Yale Bridge Road near Rockton and South Beloit, will be reduced to one way traffic between Clover Road and Hansberry Road beginning Friday.
The closure is to allow railing replacement at the bridge over Raccoon Creek. The work is expected to be complete by June 10. The work is weather dependent and if there is inclement weather, the project may last longer.
Traffic control will be in place and traffic delays should be expected.
