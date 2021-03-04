ROSCOE—The Roscoe Township Historical Society has made significant progress on its ongoing project to restore the Robert. J. Cross Homestead at 4562 Hononegah Road.
The 1940s annex—an addition to the historic house—has been completely gutted in preparation for the first stage of its renovation, with plans for it to become a home for the Roscoe Township Historical Society. The original structure of the house will be restored to its 1830s condition.
A local firm, Saavedra Gehlhausen Architects, has contributed its creative services to the Society for the transformation. In early 2020, renowned architectural archaeologist Floyd Mansberger conducted an evaluation of the homestead’s original brick structure, identifying historic elements that date from the 1840s. His report is helping guide work to create historically accurate restorations to that original building, according to information from Roscoe Township Historical Society President Bernard J. Sundstedt.
In December 2020, public sewer and water were brought onto the 17-acre site by Roscoe Township, owners of the property. Those utility services have been piped into the homestead. Water is essential to remove the exterior white paint in order to reveal the original brick structure as it was in the 1840s. Paint removal will begin as early as this month, to be followed by the installation of new windows.
There are also plans for Roscoe Township to construct a new 3,350-square-foot community center separate from the house, according to Roscoe Township Trustee Elizabeth Lindquist.
“We have enough saved to build the community center without borrowing any money or raising additional revenue,” she said.
There is hope for future development of the property and the potential to include an outdoor pavilion for live music, walking paths, fields for outdoor markets and more which would be done as grants are obtained.
“Our plan is to apply for grants for the development of the rest of the property. Once we get the community center built, we will start applying for grants. We don’t anticipate the complete site plan being done without substantial grant funds,” Lindquist said.
“It has the potential of really being a magnet for Roscoe,” Sundstedt added. “It’s something the community doesn’t have—a large space where groups can meet.”
Livestream viewings and in-person public viewings of the renovation’s progress are planned in the coming months to the extent allowed by COVID-19 restrictions. In the meantime a photo gallery can be found at https://roscoehistory.org/.
More than $35,000 in donated cash and in-kind services have been used to complete all work to-date. With $15,000 currently in hand, it is anticipated that an additional $100,000 of privately donated funds and services will be needed to complete the homestead project.
Tax-deductible contributions can be made online at https://roscoehistory.org/donate or by mail to Roscoe Township Historical Society, Box 214, Roscoe, IL 61073. All donation inquiries can be directed to Bern Sundstedt, Society President at info@roscoehistory.org.
Robert J. Cross came to the region in 1835, becoming the first non-native, permanent settler of what is now Roscoe Township. He represented Winnebago County at the State’s first constitutional convention. He served several years in the Illinois General Assembly and helped write the State’s current constitution.
Roscoe Township Historical Society https://roscoehistory.org/ is an independent, non-profit 501©(3) organization whose mission is the study, preservation and dissemination of Roscoe Township history.