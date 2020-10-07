ROCKFORD—A former Loves Park woman was recently sentenced in federal court to 15 months in prison for defrauding her former employer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Michelle L. McKinney, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Philip D. Reinhard on the charge of wire fraud. She is to serve three years of supervised release once her prison term is complete and she is to pay $470,545 in restitution. She pleaded guilty to the charge on Dec. 13.
McKinney was the account manager for a roofing company that initially was located in Rockton between 2013 and 2014, but later moved to Beloit. As account manager, she had access to company credit cards and a debit card, and between June of 2013 and September of 2016, she used the cards to make personal purchases, according to the news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.