ROCKFORD—Two members of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were justified in their use of lethal force when they shot a man who reportedly had hit one officer with a metal pipe, according to a report from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Officer.
The report clears Sgt. Joe Broullard and Deputy Gabriel Eiten who both fired on Faustin Guetigo, 27, on April 10 in Rockford. Guetigo died from the gunshot wounds he received in the incident.
The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force conducted an investigation of the incident, interviewing civilian witnesses and reviewing police radio transmission, squad car video and police body camera video among other pieces of evidence.
The report from the State’s Attorney’s Office states sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a convenience store on Columbia Parkway where Guetigo’s fiance told deputies Guetigo had struck her during an argument at an apartment on Bellwort Drive. The woman told deputies Guetigo had punched her in the head and face and had choked her.
Based on the statements from the woman, and visible injuries to her face and lip, deputies had probable cause to arrest Guetigo on a charge of domestic battery, the State’s Attorney’s report stated.
Later in the day, Guetigo returned to the apartment on Bellwort Drive. Deputies encountered Guetigo in the roadway. After a conversation with a deputy, Guetigo was asked to put his hands behind his back. He refused and started to walk toward the residence. The deputy grabbed him by the arm, but Guetigo pulled away and went into the residence.
Guetigo came back outside and the deputy again tried to take him into custody, but the attempt again failed. The deputy asked dispatch to send additional personnel and Broullard and Eiten arrived on the scene, along with Cherry Valley officers.
Broullard used a key, provided by the victim of the domestic battery, to enter the apartment. He had his service weapon out and he opened a door to the basement where he saw Guetigo with a metal pipe in his hand, according to the State’s Attorney’s release.
Broullard told Guetigo several times to put the pipe down, but Guetigo refused and he started advancing up the stairs. Broullard fired at Guetigo several times, but Guetigo was able to strike Broullard in the head, knocking him unconscious. Both Broullard and Guetigo fell to the floor near the basement door. Eiten saw the encounter between Broullard and Guetigo and he fired his weapon through a window.
Deputies entered the home and attended to both Broullard and Guetigo, the report stated. Cherry Valley Fire Department EMS took Guetigo to a hospital where he later died.
The State’s Attorney found no reason to file charges in the case.