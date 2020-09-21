ROCKFORD—The Winnebago County Health Department has announced that 37 schools and colleges in the county have reported cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
Schools in the Stateline Area on the list include Hononegah High School in Rockton, Kinnikinnick Grade School in Roscoe, Ledgewood School in Roscoe, Roscoe Middle School, South Beloit High School and South Beloit Junior High School.
Rock Valley College and the University of Illinois College of Medicine also were on the list.