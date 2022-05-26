Early voting has begun for northern Illinois residents as they begin casting ballots in the primary election.
“The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office serves voters of Winnebago County, who reside outside the city limits of Rockford,” said Lori Gummow, Winnebago County County Clerk and Recorder.
This applies to Roscoe, Rockton, South Beloit and northern Illinois residents in Winnebago County.
“Early voting is taking place at the Winnebago County Administration Building, 404 Elm Street, 4th Floor, Rockford,” Gummow noted.
Winnebago County residents can vote from 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. On June 18, voting will be available from 8:30—noon on weekday. From June 20 through June 24 early voting stations are open from 8:30 a.m.—7 p.m., while the weekend voting takes place from 8:30 a.m.—4 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m.—3 p.m. Sunday. The day before the election, early voting is available from 8:30 a.m.- 7 p.m.
“On Election Day, Tuesday, June 28, please go to your polling place to vote,” Gummow said.
People who prefer to receive an absentee (vote by mail) ballot can apply online by visiting the clerk’s website until Thursday, June 23, Gummow said. “Ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, June 28 to be accepted. The Clerk’s Office has two weeks to accept any ballots with this postmark,” Gummow said.
There are several contested races in the primary election in Winnebago County.
Steve Schultz and Randy Johnson are fighting for a spot on election day for the Republican nomination for Winnebago County Treasurer. The winner of the primary election will face incumbent Democrat Susan J. Goral in the general election.
Incumbent Gummow will be facing fellow Republican Michael Delgado for the County Clerk position. Gummow has held the position for four years, after being elected in 2018.
Winnebago County Board of Trustees spots are also up for election.
Republicans Jay Durstuck and John Gueva will be seeking the nomination to run for the District 3 seat. Steve Schultz is currently holding the position of District 3.
Republican newcomer Michelle Lewis will be facing incumbent, Paul M. Arena for the District 7 County Board seat.
Additional information regarding the candidates or the referendums can also be found on the website winnebagocountyclerk.com/election-information.
All seats for the Winnebago County Board of Trustees are up for election.
“Voters should know that their vote is important and that every vote counts,” Gummow noted. “We have had several races in the past couple of years that were decided by a very small margin. One race was determined by two votes!”