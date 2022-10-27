SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Unemployment rates dropped throughout northern Illinois in September, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 6% in September, down from 6.8% in August and down from 7.8% in September of 2021.
Nearby Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 5.6% in September, down from 6.7% in August and down from 7.3% in September of 2021.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4.3% in September, down from 4.8% in August and down from 4.8% in September of 2021.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4.2% in September, down from 4.5% in August and down from 4.6% in September of 2021.
In area cities, Rockford reported an unemployment rate of 7.3% in September, down from 8.1% in August and down from 9.5% in September of 2021.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 6.6% in September, down from 8.5% in August and down from 9.5% in September of 2021.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 5.1% in September, down from 5.5% in August and down from 6.1% in September of 2021.
The Illinois unemployment rate was 4.5% in September, unchanged from August, but down from 5.5% in September of 2021.
The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in September, down from 3.7% in August, but down from 4.7% in September of 2021.
“Illinois continues to see steady job growth throughout the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “As unemployment insurance claims remain at record lows, the state labor market is ripe with opportunity for every type of jobseeker.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago Metro (+4.7%, +169,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.4%, +6,100), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+3.9%, +7,000) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metropolitan Division (+3.9% +16,000). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Mining and Construction and Manufacturing (fourteen areas each); Leisure and Hospitality (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Wholesale Trade (eleven areas); Professional and Business Services, Education and Health Services, and Government (ten areas each); and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (eight areas).